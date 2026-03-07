Lampard’s Coventry beat Bristol City, extend Championship lead with 8 points

Frank Lampard’s Coventry City defeated Bristol City 2-0 at Ashton Gate to move eight points clear at the top of the Championship as the promotion race intensifies.

Frank Lampard’s Coventry City strengthened their grip on the top of the EFL Championship with a hard-fought 2–0 victory against Bristol City at Ashton Gate Stadium on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The result extended Coventry’s lead at the summit of the table to eight points and marked their fifth consecutive league win.

Coventry took the lead in the 37th minute through Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, who rose above his marker to head home a cross from Jay Dasilva.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the visitors were reduced to ten men shortly before halftime when Joel Latibeaudiere was sent off for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Despite being a man down, Coventry struck again in first-half stoppage time as Haji Wright fired a low right-footed shot past Bristol City goalkeeper Radek Vitek.

The hosts’ hopes of a comeback suffered a blow in the 56th minute when Adam Randell was dismissed for a second yellow card following a high challenge on Josh Eccles.

With both teams reduced to ten players, Coventry produced a disciplined defensive display to see out the victory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Play-Off Race Intensifies

Elsewhere in the Championship, Millwall boosted their promotion hopes with a 3–1 win over Hull City, climbing to third place after second-half goals from Mihailo Ivanovic and Josh Coburn.

Ipswich Town, now fourth, was held to a 1–1 draw by struggling Leicester City. Patson Daka gave Leicester the lead before Sindre Walle Egeli equalised after the break.

The result leaves Leicester in the relegation zone, one point behind West Bromwich Albion, who rescued a late draw against Sheffield United.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Derby County kept their play-off ambitions alive with a 2–1 win over already-relegated Sheffield Wednesday, extending Wednesday’s winless streak to 30 matches.

Second-placed Middlesbrough will look to close the gap at the top when they face Queens Park Rangers on Sunday.

In the Championship, the top two teams earn automatic promotion to the Premier League, while clubs finishing third to sixth compete in the play-offs for the final promotion spot.

Advertisement