Newcastle vs Man City - Citizens cruise to FA Cup quarter-final after trampling on Magpies for the third time this season

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 22:56 - 07 March 2026
Citizens cruise to FA Cup quarter-final
Manchester City advanced to the quarter-final of the FA Cup with a comfortable win over Newcastle at St James' Park.
The Citizens came into the game as the wounded lion after dropping points at home against Nottingham Forest during the week in the title race.

They needed to get back their confidence and also return to winning ways, but a trip to Newcastle was a difficult one.

However, they were able to overcome the obstacle and cruise to a 3-1 win and advance to the next round of the competition.

As it happened

William Osula was given a starting position as Newcastle United implemented four changes for their FA Cup fifth-round clash against Manchester City.

This decision followed the forward's 90th-minute winning goal against Manchester United on Wednesday night, scored after coming on as a substitute.

Conversely, Manchester City made significant alterations, with ten changes to the team that drew 2-2 with Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night, resting key player Erling Haaland. Matheus Nunes was the sole player to retain his spot for the FA Cup tie against Newcastle United.

The Magpies started the game with high intensity and were more dangerous than Man City, especially on the counterattack.

Omar Marmoush scores a brace || imago
Omar Marmoush scores a brace || imago

18 minutes into the game, Harvey Barnes was sent through on goal after being played onside by Abdukodir Khusanov and he curled a delightful finish into the far corner.

With City controlling the tempo of the game, they got the equaliser just before the half-time break, with Savinho tapping in from close range.

Man City started the second half by taking the lead after Omar Marmoush tapped into an empty net from the back post. 

Marmoush then doubled the visitors' lead with his second of the game, giving the visitors a comfortable passage to the next round.

