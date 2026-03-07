Age verification required
Athletic Club vs Barcelona: Yamal wonder strike sends Barcelona four points clear of Real Madrid
Lamine Yamal scored a brilliant goal in the second-half to help Barcelona beat Athletic Club in a difficult clash at a historically tough San Mames.
The victory saw league leaders Barcelona bounce back and maintain their title advantage after Real Madrid had temporarily closed the gap to a single point with the win against Celta Vigo.
Both Hansi Flick’s Blaugrana and Ernesto Valverde’s Athletic Club entered the clash nursing the psychological wounds of midweek Copa del Rey semi-final eliminations, with Barca falling to Atlético Madrid and the Basque side ousted by Real Sociedad.
With the match demanding a creative spark to break down a resilient Athletic defence, it was Yamal who ultimately provided the decisive blow, answering the call for a Barcelona side resting several key figures ahead of an impending Champions League trip to Newcastle United.
Key Match Details
The encounter began at a frantic pace with Athletic Club applying intense early pressure, heavily backed by a vociferous home crowd, though clear-cut chances were scarce in a gritty first half.
Barcelona struggled immensely to find their attacking rhythm, failing to register a single shot on target in the opening 45 minutes as they were repeatedly stifled by a disciplined defensive block marshalled by Dani Vivian and Aymeric Laporte.
Seeking to inject much-needed creativity into a stagnant midfield, manager Hansi Flick introduced Pedri at half-time, and that change immediately shifted the balance of play and gave the Blaugrana a foothold in the contest.
The breakthrough finally arrived in the 68th minute through a moment of sheer brilliance initiated by the halftime substitute. Pedri executed a stunning pass to pick out Lamine Yamal on the right edge of the penalty area; the teenager expertly cut inside Athletic left-back Adama Boiro onto his favoured left foot and unleashed a spectacular curling strike that clipped the far post before nestling into the back of the net.
Forced to chase the game, Athletic manager Ernesto Valverde responded by withdrawing captain Iñaki Williams for striker Gorka Guruzeta in the 70th minute. The hosts desperately pushed for an equaliser and came agonisingly close when Vivian brilliantly cut the ball back for Oihan Sancet, but his powerful strike was superbly beaten away by goalkeeper Joan García. Barcelona saw out the game, and their gritty 1-0 triumph propels them back into a commanding domestic position, restoring their crucial four-point cushion over Real Madrid at the top of the LALIGA standings.