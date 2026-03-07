Athletic Club vs Barcelona: Yamal wonder strike sends Barcelona four points clear of Real Madrid

Barcelona survived the Athletic Club away test thanks to a brilliant Lamine Yamal goal.

The victory saw league leaders Barcelona bounce back and maintain their title advantage after Real Madrid had temporarily closed the gap to a single point with the win against Celta Vigo.

Both Hansi Flick’s Blaugrana and Ernesto Valverde’s Athletic Club entered the clash nursing the psychological wounds of midweek Copa del Rey semi-final eliminations, with Barca falling to Atlético Madrid and the Basque side ousted by Real Sociedad.

With the match demanding a creative spark to break down a resilient Athletic defence, it was Yamal who ultimately provided the decisive blow, answering the call for a Barcelona side resting several key figures ahead of an impending Champions League trip to Newcastle United.

Key Match Details

The encounter began at a frantic pace with Athletic Club applying intense early pressure, heavily backed by a vociferous home crowd, though clear-cut chances were scarce in a gritty first half.

Barcelona struggled immensely to find their attacking rhythm, failing to register a single shot on target in the opening 45 minutes as they were repeatedly stifled by a disciplined defensive block marshalled by Dani Vivian and Aymeric Laporte.

Seeking to inject much-needed creativity into a stagnant midfield, manager Hansi Flick introduced Pedri at half-time, and that change immediately shifted the balance of play and gave the Blaugrana a foothold in the contest.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 68th minute through a moment of sheer brilliance initiated by the halftime substitute. Pedri executed a stunning pass to pick out Lamine Yamal on the right edge of the penalty area; the teenager expertly cut inside Athletic left-back Adama Boiro onto his favoured left foot and unleashed a spectacular curling strike that clipped the far post before nestling into the back of the net.