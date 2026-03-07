Al Nassr vs Neom: Faris Najd struggle without Ronaldo, but reclaim league lead

Al Nassr beat Neom thanks to a late winner, which helped them reclaim their lead of the Saudi Pro League.

French defender Mohamed Simakan delivered a dramatic 95th-minute headed winner as a Cristiano Ronaldo-less Al Nassr secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Neom SC to the summit of the Saudi Pro League.

Jorge Jesus’s side, who needed a victory to leapfrog Al Ahli and reclaim first place in the standings, emerged triumphant at a packed Al-Awwal Park despite struggling for most of the game.

Al Nassr entered the fixture riding a 12-game winning streak across all competitions but faced the daunting task of navigating the clash without their talismanic captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who was sidelined with a hamstring injury and rehabilitating in Madrid.

Key Match Details

The hosts asserted their dominance in the opening exchanges, controlling possession and pinning Neom deep in their own half, but they found it incredibly difficult to penetrate a disciplined defensive block.

The physical nature of the contest became apparent early on, with Neom's Ala'a Al-Haji receiving a yellow card in the 24th minute for a clumsy challenge, closely followed by a booking for Al Nassr's Marcelo Brozovic in the 27th minute as midfield frustrations boiled over.

Despite the creative efforts of Sadio Mane and Joao Felix, Jorge Jesus's men lacked their usual clinical edge in the final third without Ronaldo's presence, while Neom's Amadou Koné also found his name in the referee's notebook in the 33rd minute to cap off a gritty, goalless first half.

Attempting to inject fresh dynamism into a stagnant forward line, Jesus introduced Abdulrahman Ghareeb in the 64th minute in place of Abdullah Al Hamddan, hoping the substitution would provide the necessary spark.

As the clock ticked towards the 90-minute mark, the tension inside Al Awwal Park escalated, leading to late yellow cards for veteran defender Iñigo Martínez in the 87th minute and the recently introduced Ghareeb in the 90th minute.

With the referee adding seven minutes of stoppage time, Al Nassr’s relentless persistence finally paid off in the 95th minute. Joao Felix delivered a beautifully weighted set-piece from just outside the penalty area, perfectly picking out Mohamed Simakan, who rose highest to power a decisive header into the net.