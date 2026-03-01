‘I don't know’ - Guardiola worried about Haaland’s injury, claims there is no specific return date

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has conceded he does not know when star striker Erling Haaland will return to action after a knee issue ruled him out of Saturday's hard-fought victory over Leeds United.

The Norwegian's absence was the major talking point at Elland Road, where City had to grind out a 1-0 win thanks to a goal from Antoine Semenyo.

Concerns grew among Manchester City supporters when Haaland, the Premier League's top scorer, was not seen arriving with the squad.

It was later confirmed that the 25-year-old had picked up a minor knee injury during a training session.

Guardiola speaks on Haaland’s injury

Speaking after the win against Leeds, Guardiola said, "Two days ago, in the last moments of training, [Haaland] had some problems, a little injury," Guardiola explained before the match. "It's not a big issue, but he's not ready for today."

However, the manager's post-match comments suggested a deeper uncertainty. When asked about managing without his prolific forward, Guardiola told Sky Sports, "I wish he'd come back!" Pressed for a specific return date, he bluntly replied, "I don't know."

Pep Guardiola || Imago

The timing of Haaland’s injury could not be worse for City as they navigate a crucial period in their campaign.

With a midweek fixture against Nottingham Forest, an FA Cup fifth-round clash with Newcastle, and a Champions League showdown against Real Madrid on the horizon, an extended absence for Haaland would be a significant blow to their trophy aspirations.

Erling Haaland celebrates for Man City || Imago

Haaland's injury was not the only source of frustration for Guardiola, with Nico O'Reilly being substituted with an ankle injury during the win at Leeds.

"We have three days until Nottingham Forest," Guardiola said. "And then after in the FA Cup, thank you so much for letting us play at 8 p.m. instead of 3 p.m. so we have more recovery to play Real Madrid.

