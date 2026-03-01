Advertisement

‘I don't know’ - Guardiola worried about Haaland’s injury, claims there is no specific return date

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:29 - 01 March 2026
Guardiola worried about Haaland’s injury
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has conceded he does not know when star striker Erling Haaland will return to action after a knee issue ruled him out of Saturday's hard-fought victory over Leeds United.
Advertisement

The Norwegian's absence was the major talking point at Elland Road, where City had to grind out a 1-0 win thanks to a goal from Antoine Semenyo.

Advertisement

Concerns grew among Manchester City supporters when Haaland, the Premier League's top scorer, was not seen arriving with the squad. 

It was later confirmed that the 25-year-old had picked up a minor knee injury during a training session.

Advertisement

Guardiola speaks on Haaland’s injury 

Speaking after the win against Leeds, Guardiola said, "Two days ago, in the last moments of training, [Haaland] had some problems, a little injury," Guardiola explained before the match. "It's not a big issue, but he's not ready for today."

However, the manager's post-match comments suggested a deeper uncertainty. When asked about managing without his prolific forward, Guardiola told Sky Sports, "I wish he'd come back!" Pressed for a specific return date, he bluntly replied, "I don't know."

Pep Guardiola || Imago
Pep Guardiola || Imago

The timing of Haaland’s injury could not be worse for City as they navigate a crucial period in their campaign. 

Advertisement

With a midweek fixture against Nottingham Forest, an FA Cup fifth-round clash with Newcastle, and a Champions League showdown against Real Madrid on the horizon, an extended absence for Haaland would be a significant blow to their trophy aspirations.

Haaland scores for Man City || Imago
Erling Haaland celebrates for Man City || Imago

Haaland's injury was not the only source of frustration for Guardiola, with Nico O'Reilly being substituted with an ankle injury during the win at Leeds.

"We have three days until Nottingham Forest," Guardiola said. "And then after in the FA Cup, thank you so much for letting us play at 8 p.m. instead of 3 p.m. so we have more recovery to play Real Madrid. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Nigerian Footballer reportedly kidnapped, ₦20m ransom demanded
Football
01.03.2026
Nigerian Footballer reportedly kidnapped, ₦20m ransom demanded
'It’s over for him here' – Mourinho prescribes possible punishment for Prestianni in Vinicius racism row
Football
01.03.2026
'It’s over for him here' – Mourinho prescribes possible punishment for Prestianni in Vinicius racism row
'We know' — Liverpool's Arne Slot wary of Osimhen, Galatasaray ahead of UCL revenge mission
Football
01.03.2026
'We know' — Liverpool's Arne Slot wary of Osimhen, Galatasaray ahead of UCL revenge mission
He's the X-factor — Paul Merson names player to decide title for Arsenal
Football
01.03.2026
He's the X-factor — Paul Merson names player to decide title for Arsenal
2026 World Cup: Iran's participation in doubt following US airstrikes
Football
01.03.2026
2026 World Cup: Iran's participation in doubt following US airstrikes
Calvin Bassey reacts after internet user claims that Super Eagles stars don't marry Nigerian women
Sports Gist
01.03.2026
Calvin Bassey reacts after internet user BIZARRELY claims that Super Eagles stars 'don't marry' Nigerian women