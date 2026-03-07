Ex-Chelsea defender who rejected Super Eagles names Osimhen, Lookman among toughest players faced

Galatasaray wanted Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman to be teammates in Turkey || Image credit: Imago

Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman are renowned for giving opposition defenders nightmares

Fikayo Tomori has named Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman among the most difficult attackers he has faced in his career.

The AC Milan centre-back, who previously declined the opportunity to represent the Nigeria national football team, praised the Super Eagles stars for their unique qualities that make life extremely difficult for defenders.

Tomori reflects on toughest attackers faced

Since leaving Chelsea F.C. and establishing himself in Italy, Tomori has become one of the standout defenders in Serie A.

The England international has been a key figure for AC Milan over the past five years, playing a major role in the club’s Serie A title triumph four seasons ago. This season, he has remained an important part of the squad, featuring in 24 league matches and providing two assists.

Playing for a club of Milan’s stature has seen Tomori come up against some of the world’s most dangerous attackers.

Among those he highlighted were Lautaro Martínez of Inter Milan and former Juventus F.C. playmaker Paulo Dybala, both of whom he described as tactically difficult to defend.

Osimhen and Lookman earn special praise

However, Tomori reserved particular praise for Nigerian duo Osimhen and Lookman, explaining that their contrasting styles present unique challenges.

He described Osimhen as a relentless attacker whose physicality and tireless movement constantly put defenders under pressure.“Osimhen is a force of nature; he never stops running,” Tomori said.

Tomori also highlighted Lookman’s speed and technical ability, noting that the winger’s agility and close control make him extremely hard to mark despite his smaller frame.

“Lookman is also incredibly difficult to mark, he’s very quick and moves the ball with impressive speed,” he added, joking that their friendship might have suffered if the attacker had joined Inter.