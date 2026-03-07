Advertisement

Australian GP Qualifying: George Russell snatches first pole of the season as Verstappen crashes out in Melbourne

David Ben
David Ben 08:38 - 07 March 2026
MELBOURNE: Mercedes secured a one-two finish in the final qualifying ahead of the opening race of the Formula 1 season.
The 2026 Formula 1 season kicked off with a bang at the Albert Park Circuit, where Mercedes driver George Russell clinched the first pole position of the year in a commanding performance during qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix.

Russell's lap time of 1:18.518 edged out his rookie teammate Kimi Antonelli by 0.293 seconds, securing a front-row lockout for Mercedes in the opening round of the new regulatory era.

Meanwhile, four-time world champion Max Verstappen endured a nightmare start, crashing out in Q1 and failing to set a competitive time, relegating him to the back of the grid for Sunday's race.

Australian GP Qualifying: How it happened

The session, held under clear skies with temperatures hovering around 25°C, was marked by high drama from the outset.

In Q1, Verstappen, driving for Red Bull, lost control at Turn 1 on his first flying lap, slamming into the barriers and triggering a red flag.

The Dutchman emerged unscathed but was unable to post a time, effectively ending his session early.

This mishap compounded a challenging weekend for Red Bull, as teammate Isack Hadjar managed to advance but could only secure third on the grid with a 1:19.303. Other notable eliminations in Q1 included Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, Red Bull's Sergio Perez, and Sauber's Valtteri Bottas.

Q2 saw a tighter battle, with Audi's Nico Hulkenberg, Ferrari junior Oliver Bearman (also with Haas), Alpine's Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, Williams' Alex Albon, and Franco Colapinto (Alpine) failing to progress.

The top 10 shootout in Q3 delivered Mercedes' dominance, with Russell's blistering final lap sealing the deal.

19-year-old Kimi Antonelli, impressed with a strong showing, hinting at Mercedes' potential under the 2026 rules which emphasize sustainable fuels, active aerodynamics, and reduced car weight.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc qualified fourth (1:19.327), just ahead of home favorite Oscar Piastri in the McLaren (1:19.380).

Piastri's teammate and defending champion Lando Norris followed in sixth (1:19.475), with Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton taking seventh (1:19.478).

Rounding out the top 10 were Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls, 1:19.994), Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls), and Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi).

2026 Australian GP Qualifying Results

Here is how the drivers will line up for the Australian Grand Prix.

  1. George Russell - Mercedes (POLE)

  2. Kimi Antonell - Mercedes

  3. Isack Hadjar - Red Bull Racing

  4. Charles Leclerc - Ferrari

  5. Oscar Piastri - McLaren

  6. Lando Norris - McLaren

  7. Lewis Hamilton - Ferrari

  8. Liam Lawson - Racing Bulls

  9. Arvid Lindblad - Racing Bulls

  10. Gabriel Bortoleto - Audi

  11. Nico Hulkenberg - Audi

  12. Oliver Bearman - Haas F1 Team

  13. Esteban Ocon - Haas F1 Team

  14. Pierre Gasly - Alpine

  15. Alexander Albon - Williams

  16. Franco Colapinto - Alpine

  17. Fernando Alonso - Aston Martin

  18. Sergio Perez - Cadillac

  19. Valtteri Bottas - Cadillac

  20. Max Verstappen - Red Bull Racing

When is the main race of the Australian Grand Prix?

The 2026 Australian Grand Prix main race is scheduled for Sunday, March 8, 2026, at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne. The time for the race is 5:00 AM WAT (West Africa Time).

