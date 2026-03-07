Age verification required
Australian GP Qualifying: George Russell snatches first pole of the season as Verstappen crashes out in Melbourne
The 2026 Formula 1 season kicked off with a bang at the Albert Park Circuit, where Mercedes driver George Russell clinched the first pole position of the year in a commanding performance during qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix.
Russell's lap time of 1:18.518 edged out his rookie teammate Kimi Antonelli by 0.293 seconds, securing a front-row lockout for Mercedes in the opening round of the new regulatory era.
GEORGE RUSSELL IS ON POLE POSITION IN AUSTRALIA! 🥇— Formula 1 (@F1) March 7, 2026
WHAT. A. LAP! 👏#F1 #AusGP pic.twitter.com/RCXFOluHJN
Meanwhile, four-time world champion Max Verstappen endured a nightmare start, crashing out in Q1 and failing to set a competitive time, relegating him to the back of the grid for Sunday's race.
Australian GP Qualifying: How it happened
The session, held under clear skies with temperatures hovering around 25°C, was marked by high drama from the outset.
In Q1, Verstappen, driving for Red Bull, lost control at Turn 1 on his first flying lap, slamming into the barriers and triggering a red flag.
Max Verstappen is OUT of Qualifying, with no time set! 😳— Formula 1 (@F1) March 7, 2026
This is the moment where the Red Bull driver spins into the wall at Turn 1 👇#F1 #AusGP pic.twitter.com/M2XKoapEMl
The Dutchman emerged unscathed but was unable to post a time, effectively ending his session early.
🔴 RED FLAG 🔴— Formula 1 (@F1) March 7, 2026
Max Verstappen CRASHES into the barrier in Q1! 😱#F1 #AusGP pic.twitter.com/La9VX2XVQu
This mishap compounded a challenging weekend for Red Bull, as teammate Isack Hadjar managed to advance but could only secure third on the grid with a 1:19.303. Other notable eliminations in Q1 included Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, Red Bull's Sergio Perez, and Sauber's Valtteri Bottas.
Q2 saw a tighter battle, with Audi's Nico Hulkenberg, Ferrari junior Oliver Bearman (also with Haas), Alpine's Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, Williams' Alex Albon, and Franco Colapinto (Alpine) failing to progress.
The top 10 shootout in Q3 delivered Mercedes' dominance, with Russell's blistering final lap sealing the deal.
A "fair dinkum" lap indeed! 😅— Formula 1 (@F1) March 7, 2026
What a Qualifying from George Russell and Mercedes 👏#F1 #AusGP pic.twitter.com/hnMXnsIet2
19-year-old Kimi Antonelli, impressed with a strong showing, hinting at Mercedes' potential under the 2026 rules which emphasize sustainable fuels, active aerodynamics, and reduced car weight.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc qualified fourth (1:19.327), just ahead of home favorite Oscar Piastri in the McLaren (1:19.380).
Piastri's teammate and defending champion Lando Norris followed in sixth (1:19.475), with Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton taking seventh (1:19.478).
Rounding out the top 10 were Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls, 1:19.994), Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls), and Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi).
2026 Australian GP Qualifying Results
How we line up for the Grand Prix... 👀— Formula 1 (@F1) March 7, 2026
Here is the provisional starting grid for Sunday 👇 #F1 #AusGP pic.twitter.com/KanLRE24Lj
Here is how the drivers will line up for the Australian Grand Prix.
George Russell - Mercedes (POLE)
Kimi Antonell - Mercedes
Isack Hadjar - Red Bull Racing
Charles Leclerc - Ferrari
Oscar Piastri - McLaren
Lando Norris - McLaren
Lewis Hamilton - Ferrari
Liam Lawson - Racing Bulls
Arvid Lindblad - Racing Bulls
Gabriel Bortoleto - Audi
Nico Hulkenberg - Audi
Oliver Bearman - Haas F1 Team
Esteban Ocon - Haas F1 Team
Pierre Gasly - Alpine
Alexander Albon - Williams
Franco Colapinto - Alpine
Fernando Alonso - Aston Martin
Sergio Perez - Cadillac
Valtteri Bottas - Cadillac
Max Verstappen - Red Bull Racing
When is the main race of the Australian Grand Prix?
The 2026 Australian Grand Prix main race is scheduled for Sunday, March 8, 2026, at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne. The time for the race is 5:00 AM WAT (West Africa Time).