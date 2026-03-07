Wolves vs Liverpool: Salah surpasses Man United all time top scorer as Reds cruise to FA Cup quarter-final

Mohamed Salah hits a new high, surpassing Manchester United's top goal scorer, Wayne Rooney, following Liverpool’s win over Wolves in the FA Cup.

The Reds made it to the quarter-final of the FA Cup after a comfortable victory over Wolves on Friday night.

Goals from Andrew Robertson, Curtis Jones and Salah saw Arne Slot’s men take revenge on Wolves after their 2-1 loss in the Premier League during the week.

The latter’s second-half goal was his 254th in a Liverpool shirt, as the Reds secured a 3-1 victory over Wolves.

Salah’s record

Despite Liverpool making it to the next round of the FA Cup, Salah was the talking point for fans after the game.

Man United fans were trolled online after Salah’s goal beat Rooney's total goals scored for the Red Devils.

Mohamed Salah || Imago

A fan on X tweeted, “Mohamed Salah has now scored more goals for Liverpool than anyone has ever scored for Manchester United.”

His tweet was then quoted by The Athletic, with the caption, “Mohamed Salah’s goal against Wolves was his 254th in a Liverpool shirt.

With the winger still active in football, he has scored more goals than United’s legend Rooney, who retired years ago.

As it stands, Salah remains third on the list of Liverpool’s top scorers and looks to close the gap as the season continues.

