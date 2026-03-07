Advertisement

Wolves vs Liverpool: Salah surpasses Man United all time top scorer as Reds cruise to FA Cup quarter-final

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 08:39 - 07 March 2026
Salah surpasses Man United all time top scorer
Mohamed Salah hits a new high, surpassing Manchester United's top goal scorer, Wayne Rooney, following Liverpool’s win over Wolves in the FA Cup.
Advertisement

The Reds made it to the quarter-final of the FA Cup after a comfortable victory over Wolves on Friday night.

Advertisement

Goals from Andrew Robertson, Curtis Jones and Salah saw Arne Slot’s men take revenge on Wolves after their 2-1 loss in the Premier League during the week.

The latter’s second-half goal was his 254th in a Liverpool shirt, as the Reds secured a 3-1 victory over Wolves.

Advertisement

Salah’s record

Despite Liverpool making it to the next round of the FA Cup, Salah was the talking point for fans after the game.

Man United fans were trolled online after Salah’s goal beat Rooney's total goals scored for the Red Devils.

Salah scores for Liverpool || Imago
Mohamed Salah || Imago

A fan on X tweeted, “Mohamed Salah has now scored more goals for Liverpool than anyone has ever scored for Manchester United.”

Advertisement

His tweet was then quoted by The Athletic, with the caption, “Mohamed Salah’s goal against Wolves was his 254th in a Liverpool shirt.

“Wayne Rooney, Manchester United’s all-time top scorer, scored 253 goals for the Old Trafford outfit.”

With the winger still active in football, he has scored more goals than United’s legend Rooney, who retired years ago.

As it stands, Salah remains third on the list of Liverpool’s top scorers and looks to close the gap as the season continues.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Portable vs Carter Efe set to settle rivalry with a boxing showdown in Lagos
Lifestyle
07.03.2026
Portable vs Carter Efe set to settle rivalry with a boxing showdown in Lagos
Who is Ester Expósito? 8 Things to know about the woman spotted 'kissing' Kylian Mbappé
Lifestyle
07.03.2026
Who is Ester Expósito? 8 Things to know about the woman spotted 'kissing' Kylian Mbappé
Salah surpasses Man United all time top scorer
Football
07.03.2026
Wolves vs Liverpool: Salah surpasses Man United all time top scorer as Reds cruise to FA Cup quarter-final
Australian GP Qualifying: George Russell snatches first pole of the season as Verstappen crashes out in Melbourne
Motorsports
07.03.2026
Australian GP Qualifying: George Russell snatches first pole of the season as Verstappen crashes out in Melbourne
Brentford star answers Super Eagles question, confirms international future decision
Football
07.03.2026
Brentford star answers Super Eagles question, confirms international future decision
Galatasaray want Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman to be teammates in Turkey || Image credit: Imago
Football
07.03.2026
Ex-Chelsea defender who rejected Super Eagles names Osimhen, Lookman among toughest players faced