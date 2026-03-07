Brentford star answers Super Eagles question, confirms international future decision

Super Eagles eligible star Michael Kayode has made a decision on his international future

Michael Kayode has addressed growing speculation about his international future, admitting that his dream remains to represent the Italy national football team at senior level despite being eligible to play for the Nigeria national football team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Brentford F.C. defender, who was born in Italy to Yoruba parents, said he is proud of his Nigerian heritage but currently hopes to earn a call-up for Italy.

Italy dream remains priority for Kayode

Kayode is among a group of dual-nationality players who can represent either Italy or Nigeria, including Caleb Okoli of Leicester City F.C. and Honest Ahanor of Atalanta B.C..

Born in Borgomanero, the 21-year-old began his football journey in the academy of Juventus F.C., where he spent seven years before leaving in 2018. He later continued his development with ACF Fiorentina before eventually joining Brentford, initially on loan before making the move permanent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Italy currently appear to hold the advantage in the race for his international services. Kayode has already represented the country at youth levels, featuring for the Italy U18, U19 and U21 teams.

The right-back could even receive his first senior call-up soon, with Italy set to face the Northern Ireland national football team in the play-offs for qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to The Athletic, Kayode explained that playing for Italy remains his biggest ambition.“For every player, it’s a dream to be in the national team, especially now because of the qualifications for the World Cup. I really hope we qualify,” he said.

Kayode grateful for Nigerian support

Although his immediate focus is on Italy, Kayode acknowledged the strong support he receives from Nigerian fans who hope he will eventually represent the Super Eagles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’m happy that the Nigerian people are happy for me. The opportunity to play for both is amazing,” he added.For now, the defender believes the best way to achieve international recognition is by performing consistently for Brentford.

“It’s important to do very well at the club because if you don’t do well at your club, you don’t get a call-up. So I just think about Brentford and if I get the opportunity with Italy, that’s it.”

Primarily a right-back, Kayode is known for his versatility, having also featured at left-back and as a deeper defender during his time at Fiorentina. He also developed a reputation for his powerful long throws, which often create attacking opportunities.

After joining Fiorentina from the lower leagues in 2021, he progressed rapidly through the club’s youth ranks, helping them win both the Primavera Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana youth titles.

He later made his Serie A debut in August 2023 in a 4–1 victory over Genoa C.F.C. and finished the season as part of the squad that reached the final of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Advertisement