Evra says Arsenal could still ‘bottle’ EPL title

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 06:34 - 07 March 2026
Patrice Evra praises Harry Maguire and Andre Onana
Patrice Evra praises Harry Maguire and Andre Onana. (Photo Credit: Evra/Instagram)
Patrice Evra warned Arsenal that they can still bottle the League.
Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has shared his thoughts on Arsenal’s chances of winning the Premier League title, saying their latest victory shows the mentality of champions.

Patrice Evra || Credit: Imago

Speaking to Stake after the latest round of midweek fixtures, Evra pointed to Manchester City’s draw with Nottingham Forest as an important moment in the title race.

The result leaves Arsenal seven points clear of the defending champions, giving Mikel Arteta’s side a significant advantage as the season approaches its decisive stages.

What Evra said

Evra highlighted the importance of Arsenal’s victory over Brighton & Hove Albion, noting that it came at an important time when Manchester City had the chance to close the gap.

He said, “Man City’s draw against Nottingham Forest is a big boost, and even if Brighton had lots of chances, Arsenal won. This is a sign of a Premier League winner.”

“It was a good chance for Man City to keep the gap close. I don’t think it’s over, but that win against Brighton was big for Arsenal.”

Despite acknowledging Arsenal’s strong position, the former France international could not resist referencing his previous criticism of the club’s mentality in title races.

“I want Arsenal to win the league, I just hope they don’t bottle it again. People like the joke I made about calling them Netflix; we always have to wait for next season,” Evra said.

He added, “Come on Arsenal, you can do it this year, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they bottle it again.”

Arsenal’s seven-point lead has strengthened their title hopes, but with eight games still to play, the Premier League race remains far from decided.

