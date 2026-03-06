Super Eagles star nominated for Fulham award after stunning performances

The Nigerian star is in line for a possible Fulham award for the month of February

Alex Iwobi has been nominated for Fulham.’s February Goal of the Month award after his decisive strike helped secure an important victory against Sunderland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Nigeria international continues to impress at Craven Cottage, with his composed finish earning a place on the club’s seven-goal shortlist for the monthly honour.

Clinical finish seals victory over Sunderland

Iwobi’s nominated goal came in the 85th minute of Fulham’s 3–1 away win over Sunderland, a moment that effectively ended the hosts’ hopes of mounting a late comeback.

With Sunderland pushing forward in search of an equaliser, Fulham exploited the space left behind during a quick counter-attack. Harry Wilson carried the ball forward before delivering a perfectly weighted pass into Iwobi’s path.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Nigerian midfielder showed great composure, guiding a delicate finish past the goalkeeper to restore Fulham’s two-goal advantage and put the result beyond doubt.

The goal not only secured an important result for manager Marco Silva but also highlighted Iwobi’s growing influence in Fulham’s attacking setup.

Iwobi’s rise continues at Craven Cottage

The nomination comes exactly two years after Iwobi first won Fulham’s Goal of the Month award for February 2024, further underlining his steady rise since joining the club.

Iwobi moved to Fulham from Everton F.C. in September 2023 and has since developed into one of the team’s most reliable attacking outlets. His versatility and improved end product have made him a key figure in the squad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The former Arsenal F.C. academy graduate has now scored 18 Premier League goals for Fulham, a tally that already surpasses more than half of the combined league goals he recorded during his spells with Arsenal and Everton.

However, the Nigerian midfielder faces strong competition for the February award. Other shortlisted goals include strikes from Raúl Jiménez, Kevin Mbabu, Jonah Kusi-Asare, Harrison Reed, Anna Grey and Macauley Zepa.