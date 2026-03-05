‘I will never be that kind of manager’ - Brighton boss criticises Arteta and his team after loss

Arsenal have become the antagonists in this season's Premier League title race, but their hard-fought victory at Brighton on a frenzied night could be the one that ultimately crowns them champions.

The fractious, unsightly contest was decided by an early Bukayo Saka goal, which extended Arsenal's lead at the top of the table to a potentially decisive seven points.

The performance certainly did not impress Hurzeler, who spent much of the match visibly enraged by Arsenal's strategy.

Before the game, Arteta's side was accused by Hurzeler of employing time-wasting tactics in their games.

Hurzeler hits out at Arteta

Brighton's head coach, Fabian Hurzeler, who had already voiced concerns about Arsenal's time-wasting tactics before the match, saw nothing to change his mind.

"I think there was only one team that tried to play football today," Hurzeler stated, "and therefore I'm proud of how they did it."

Fabian Hurzeler || Imago

Expanding on a growing theme around Arteta's Arsenal, Hurzeler said, "I will never be that kind of manager who tries to win in that way. I want to do well. I want my players to keep improving and keep playing football on the pitch."

He continued: "In the end, of course, every team will manage and waste time, but I think there has to be a limit, and the limit has to be set by the Premier League. The limit has to be set by the referees. At the moment, they just do what they want."

Arsenal celebrated Manchester City's slip, with the evening feeling like a defining moment in the tense battle for the Premier League trophy.

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager || Imago

With a seven-point cushion, Arsenal are in a strong position, though Manchester City still have a game in hand and a crucial head-to-head fixture at the Etihad Stadium.

Should they secure their first Premier League trophy since Arsène Wenger's "Invincibles" 22 years ago, Arsenal will see it as the perfect response to their growing number of critics.

