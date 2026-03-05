Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
‘We will never be held hostage’ - South African sport Minister accuses Morocco of holding CAF to ransom
Uncertainty has surrounded the tournament for weeks. Morocco was slated to host the event for a third consecutive time, but speculation has grown that the North African nation might withdraw its commitment.
This follows the recent 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which was marked by controversy and claims of favouritism toward the hosts.
Despite CAF President Patrice Motsepe's recent confirmation that the tournament would proceed in Morocco as planned, rumours of a potential withdrawal have persisted.
McKenzie accuses Morocco
Throughout this period, McKenzie has been a vocal supporter of CAF, a stance influenced by Motsepe being a fellow South African.
During a press conference on Wednesday, McKenzie reiterated that South Africa is prepared to step in and host the tournament should Morocco decide to pull out.
While acknowledging Morocco's successful hosting of the 2025 AFCON, McKenzie suggested their hesitation over WAFCON is a deliberate attempt to undermine President Motsepe.
"If Morocco is ready to host the WAFCON because they had a brilliant AFCON, they should do so," McKenzie stated.
"But if they are not ready, we want to tell them, we (South Africa) are not a country with no stadiums... We will never be held hostage by countries that have less than what we have."
The minister emphasised that South Africa possesses world-class infrastructure and is merely awaiting a signal from the continent's governing body. He stressed that women's football should not be subjected to such uncertainty.
"We will not allow women’s football to be treated in such a fashion," he continued. "I'm not scared to say it.
“If Morocco is not going to host it, South Africa is standing ready because, at the end of the day, they want to embarrass the President of CAF. He didn't say this, so don't attribute this to him."