‘We will never be held hostage’ - South African sport Minister accuses Morocco of holding CAF to ransom

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:46 - 05 March 2026

South Africa's Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has accused Morocco of attempting to hold the Confederation of African Football (CAF) "to ransom" over the hosting rights for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).
Uncertainty has surrounded the tournament for weeks. Morocco was slated to host the event for a third consecutive time, but speculation has grown that the North African nation might withdraw its commitment. 

This follows the recent 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which was marked by controversy and claims of favouritism toward the hosts.

Despite CAF President Patrice Motsepe's recent confirmation that the tournament would proceed in Morocco as planned, rumours of a potential withdrawal have persisted. 

McKenzie accuses Morocco

Throughout this period, McKenzie has been a vocal supporter of CAF, a stance influenced by Motsepe being a fellow South African.

During a press conference on Wednesday, McKenzie reiterated that South Africa is prepared to step in and host the tournament should Morocco decide to pull out.

While acknowledging Morocco's successful hosting of the 2025 AFCON, McKenzie suggested their hesitation over WAFCON is a deliberate attempt to undermine President Motsepe.

South Africa’s Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie || X

"If Morocco is ready to host the WAFCON because they had a brilliant AFCON, they should do so," McKenzie stated. 

"But if they are not ready, we want to tell them, we (South Africa) are not a country with no stadiums... We will never be held hostage by countries that have less than what we have."

The minister emphasised that South Africa possesses world-class infrastructure and is merely awaiting a signal from the continent's governing body. He stressed that women's football should not be subjected to such uncertainty.

"We will not allow women’s football to be treated in such a fashion," he continued. "I'm not scared to say it. 

“If Morocco is not going to host it, South Africa is standing ready because, at the end of the day, they want to embarrass the President of CAF. He didn't say this, so don't attribute this to him."

