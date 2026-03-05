Lewis Hamilton subtly reveals his Nigerian heritage amid advocacy for African Grand Prix

The seven-time world champion is not giving up his dream of the Formula 1 coming to Africa, ahead of the Australian GP.

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton has opened up about his African ancestry ahead of the opening race of the season in Melbourne.

During a press conference at the 2026 Australian Grand Prix, the 41-year-old British icon revealed his Nigerian roots, tying it to his long-standing push for Formula 1 to host a race on the continent.

The seven-time world champion, who joined Ferrari in 2025, expressed pride in his heritage from Benin, Senegal, and Nigeria while criticizing ongoing exploitation and colonial influences in Africa.

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton | IMAGO

This revelation comes as Hamilton continues advocating for an African GP, emphasizing the continent's potential and beauty

What Hamilton said

In the FIA press conference ahead of the Melbourne race this weekend, Hamilton stated: “I’m half African. I’ve got roots from a few different places there. Benin, Senegal, Nigeria.”

He continued: “It’s something I’m really proud of, that part of the world. I think it is the most beautiful part of the world, and I don’t like that the rest of the world owns so much of it and takes so much from it and no one speaks about it.”

Hamilton added: “I’m really looking forwards, hoping that the people that are running those different countries all unite and come together and take Africa back. That’s what I want to see. Take it back from the French, take it back from the Spanish, from the Portuguese and the British.” r

Concluding his remarks, he said: “It’s so so important for the future, that continent. They have all the resources to be the greatest and most powerful place in the world and that’s probably why they’re being controlled the way they are.”

Hamilton has long championed the return of F1 to Africa, last hosted in South Africa in 1993, stating in 2024: "We can't be adding races in other locations and continuing to ignore Africa, which the rest of the world just takes from. No one gives anything to Africa."

Advocacy for an African Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton of Scuderia Ferrari F1 team | Credit: IMAGO

This is not the first time Hamilton has championed F1's move to Africa. In 2022, Hamilton called for the FIA to consider adding an African race to the season calender.

The Ferrari driver has also praised Rwanda as "one of my favourite places I’ve been to" and revealed behind-the-scenes work to bring a GP there, emphasizing tourism and highlighting the continent's beauty.

Despite interest in Kyalami and Rwanda, plans for a South African GP have been delayed, with the circuit undergoing upgrades to FIA Grade 1 status.