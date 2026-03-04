Advertisement

‘I am not somebody who likes to complain’ — Super Falcons star warns NFF over WAFCON preparations

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:54 - 04 March 2026
Super Falcons stars in training led by the Payne sisters and Echegini. (Photo Credit: Super Falcons/X)
Super Falcons stars in training led by the Payne sisters and Echegini. (Photo Credit: Super Falcons/X)
The 2024 WAFCON champion believes the NFF must do better if the Super Falcons are to retain their title
Advertisement

Jennifer Echegini has issued a candid warning to the Nigeria Football Federation over the Super Falcons’ preparations ahead of the upcoming Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Advertisement

While insisting she is “not somebody who likes to complain,” the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder made it clear that better organisation will be crucial if Nigeria are to defend their continental crown and compete globally.

From global upbringing to Nigerian pride

Born in Nijmegen in the Netherlands, Echegini moved to England at 11 before later relocating to the United States, where she played college football at Mississippi State and Florida State.

The 24-year-old believes her journey across three countries shaped her character and career.

Advertisement

“It’s only affected me for the better,” she said, reflecting on her globetrotting upbringing. Before making her Nigeria debut in 2022 under Randy Waldrum, representing the Netherlands had once seemed more “realistic” due to her limited connection with Nigeria at the time.

However, there has been no looking back since she scored her first international goal in a 3-0 win over New Zealand in 2023 and featured at the Women’s World Cup in Australia, where Nigeria impressed before losing to eventual finalists England in the last 16.

Call for improved preparation ahead of WAFCON

As the defending champions prepare for another WAFCON in Morocco, Echegini warned that limited preparation time could undermine their ambitions.

“Preparation time is very limited,” she admitted. “Last year we didn’t prepare as much as we wanted, but we still won. We are a team, regardless of the obstacles thrown at us.”

Advertisement

Looking ahead to World Cup qualification and beyond, she stressed that structural improvements are essential. “When you compete with teams that have all these facilities… you’re already at a disadvantage,” she said. “You have to put your team in the best position to compete.”

Echegini’s message is measured but firm as she has rightly pointed out that talent and resilience may carry Nigeria far, but better planning will determine just how far they can go.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Super Falcons stars in training led by the Payne sisters and Echegini. (Photo Credit: Super Falcons/X)
Football
04.03.2026
‘I am not somebody who likes to complain’ — Super Falcons star warns NFF over WAFCON preparations
Newcastle vs Man United: Fufu-eating Nigerian-born youngster stuns Red Devils to give 10-man Toon army late win
Football
04.03.2026
Newcastle vs Man United: Fufu-eating Nigerian-born youngster stuns Red Devils to give 10-man Toon army late win
Chelsea star Joao Pedro equals Drogba record in first season with Blues
Football
04.03.2026
Chelsea star Joao Pedro equals Drogba record in first season with Blues
Gunners take advantage of Man City slip-up
Premier League
04.03.2026
Brighton vs Arsenal: Gunners take advantage of Man City slip-up, open seven-point gap in title race
Man City vs Nottingham Forest: Arsenal’s title to lose as Guardiola’s men drop points
Premier League
04.03.2026
Man City vs Nottingham Forest: Arsenal’s title to lose as Guardiola’s men drop points
Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Joao Pedro hat-trick puts Rosenior's men back on track for UCL qualification
Football
04.03.2026
Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Joao Pedro hat-trick puts Rosenior's men back on track for UCL qualification