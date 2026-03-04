‘I am not somebody who likes to complain’ — Super Falcons star warns NFF over WAFCON preparations

The 2024 WAFCON champion believes the NFF must do better if the Super Falcons are to retain their title

Jennifer Echegini has issued a candid warning to the Nigeria Football Federation over the Super Falcons’ preparations ahead of the upcoming Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While insisting she is “not somebody who likes to complain,” the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder made it clear that better organisation will be crucial if Nigeria are to defend their continental crown and compete globally.

From global upbringing to Nigerian pride

Born in Nijmegen in the Netherlands, Echegini moved to England at 11 before later relocating to the United States, where she played college football at Mississippi State and Florida State.

The 24-year-old believes her journey across three countries shaped her character and career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s only affected me for the better,” she said, reflecting on her globetrotting upbringing. Before making her Nigeria debut in 2022 under Randy Waldrum, representing the Netherlands had once seemed more “realistic” due to her limited connection with Nigeria at the time.

However, there has been no looking back since she scored her first international goal in a 3-0 win over New Zealand in 2023 and featured at the Women’s World Cup in Australia, where Nigeria impressed before losing to eventual finalists England in the last 16.

Call for improved preparation ahead of WAFCON

As the defending champions prepare for another WAFCON in Morocco, Echegini warned that limited preparation time could undermine their ambitions.

“Preparation time is very limited,” she admitted. “Last year we didn’t prepare as much as we wanted, but we still won. We are a team, regardless of the obstacles thrown at us.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Looking ahead to World Cup qualification and beyond, she stressed that structural improvements are essential. “When you compete with teams that have all these facilities… you’re already at a disadvantage,” she said. “You have to put your team in the best position to compete.”