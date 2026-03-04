Brighton vs Arsenal: Gunners take advantage of Man City slip-up, open seven-point gap in title race

Arsenal gained a hard-fought three points against Brighton at the American Express Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Gunners head into the game with a five-point lead over Manchester City and were looking to extend their winning streak after their 2-1 win over Chelsea.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With their title rivals facing Nottingham Forest at the Etihad, the Gunners made sure they did not slip up against Brighton.They got the job done, defeating the Seagulls 1-0 and maintaining their top spot on the Premier League table.

As it happened

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brighton have left experienced pair James Milner and Danny Welbeck on the bench as Fabian Hurzeler made three changes from the side that beat Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Arsenal were without key defender William Saliba, who has an ankle knock, with Cristhian Mosquera coming in.

There was also a change in attack, with Gabriel Martinelli replacing Leandro Trossard. Declan Rice picked up a knock in the win against Chelsea on Sunday, but he is fit to start.

Saka scores Arsenal's winning goal || Imago

Advertisement

Advertisement

With pressure on Arsenal to avoid dropping any points in the game, they quickly took the lead via a deflection shot from Bukayo Saka in the ninth minute.

After the goal, the Gunners failed to create any chance, with Brighton being the dangerous side going into the break.

The second half saw Arsenal continue to struggle to create chance, with the home team causing havoc in their defence.

However, Arteta’s men held their ground to hold on to their one-goal lead and ended the game with a win over Brighton.

Advertisement

Advertisement