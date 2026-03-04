Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Brighton vs Arsenal: Gunners take advantage of Man City slip-up, open seven-point gap in title race
The Gunners head into the game with a five-point lead over Manchester City and were looking to extend their winning streak after their 2-1 win over Chelsea.
With their title rivals facing Nottingham Forest at the Etihad, the Gunners made sure they did not slip up against Brighton.They got the job done, defeating the Seagulls 1-0 and maintaining their top spot on the Premier League table.
As it happened
Brighton have left experienced pair James Milner and Danny Welbeck on the bench as Fabian Hurzeler made three changes from the side that beat Nottingham Forest at the weekend.
Arsenal were without key defender William Saliba, who has an ankle knock, with Cristhian Mosquera coming in.
There was also a change in attack, with Gabriel Martinelli replacing Leandro Trossard. Declan Rice picked up a knock in the win against Chelsea on Sunday, but he is fit to start.
With pressure on Arsenal to avoid dropping any points in the game, they quickly took the lead via a deflection shot from Bukayo Saka in the ninth minute.
After the goal, the Gunners failed to create any chance, with Brighton being the dangerous side going into the break.
The second half saw Arsenal continue to struggle to create chance, with the home team causing havoc in their defence.
However, Arteta’s men held their ground to hold on to their one-goal lead and ended the game with a win over Brighton.
Following the win, Arsenal extended their lead in the league table to seven points after Man City drew with Nottingham Forest.