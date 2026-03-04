Age verification required
Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Joao Pedro hat-trick puts Rosenior's men back on track for UCL qualification
Brazilian striker Joao Pedro hit an outstanding hat-trick for Chelsea as the Blues claimed a comfortable 4-1 win over Aston Villa.
Joao Pedro also provided the assist for Chelsea's other goal on the night for Cole Palmer as the Blues recovered from their weekend loss to Arsenal to keep their push for a European place next season alive.
Aston Villa vs Chelsea: How it happened
Aston Villa struck first inside three minutes as Douglas Luiz backheeled Leon Bailey’s cross home. Chelsea, aiming to respond after defeat to Arsenal, threatened through Pedro and Cole Palmer, before Pedro tapped in Malo Gusto’s low delivery to level the score.
Villa regained momentum, with Ollie Watkins testing Filip Jörgensen and later having a goal ruled out for a marginal offside after capitalising on a loose Reece James pass. That reprieve proved costly, as Pedro chipped Emiliano Martínez in stoppage time to give Chelsea a half-time lead with his 13th league goal of the season.
After the break, Chelsea took control. Palmer reacted quickest after Martínez parried James’ cross to extend the advantage, before a slick team move saw Palmer release Alejandro Garnacho, who squared for Pedro to complete his hat-trick. Garnacho was denied a late goal by Martínez, but the damage was done.
The emphatic win boosts Chelsea’s top-four hopes under Liam Rosenior, while Villa’s inconsistent home form continues to undermine their Champions League ambitions.