Advertisement

Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Joao Pedro hat-trick puts Rosenior's men back on track for UCL qualification

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:36 - 04 March 2026
Chelsea's hopes of making the Premier League top four got a huge boost thanks to their comfortable win over Aston Villa
Advertisement

Brazilian striker Joao Pedro hit an outstanding hat-trick for Chelsea as the Blues claimed a comfortable 4-1 win over Aston Villa.

Advertisement

Joao Pedro also provided the assist for Chelsea's other goal on the night for Cole Palmer as the Blues recovered from their weekend loss to Arsenal to keep their push for a European place next season alive.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea: How it happened

Aston Villa struck first inside three minutes as Douglas Luiz backheeled Leon Bailey’s cross home. Chelsea, aiming to respond after defeat to Arsenal, threatened through Pedro and Cole Palmer, before Pedro tapped in Malo Gusto’s low delivery to level the score.

Villa regained momentum, with Ollie Watkins testing Filip Jörgensen and later having a goal ruled out for a marginal offside after capitalising on a loose Reece James pass. That reprieve proved costly, as Pedro chipped Emiliano Martínez in stoppage time to give Chelsea a half-time lead with his 13th league goal of the season.

Advertisement

After the break, Chelsea took control. Palmer reacted quickest after Martínez parried James’ cross to extend the advantage, before a slick team move saw Palmer release Alejandro Garnacho, who squared for Pedro to complete his hat-trick. Garnacho was denied a late goal by Martínez, but the damage was done.

The emphatic win boosts Chelsea’s top-four hopes under Liam Rosenior, while Villa’s inconsistent home form continues to undermine their Champions League ambitions.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Super Falcons stars in training led by the Payne sisters and Echegini. (Photo Credit: Super Falcons/X)
Football
04.03.2026
‘I am not somebody who likes to complain’ — Super Falcons star warns NFF over WAFCON preparations
Newcastle vs Man United: Fufu-eating Nigerian-born youngster stuns Red Devils to give 10-man Toon army late win
Football
04.03.2026
Newcastle vs Man United: Fufu-eating Nigerian-born youngster stuns Red Devils to give 10-man Toon army late win
Chelsea star Joao Pedro equals Drogba record in first season with Blues
Football
04.03.2026
Chelsea star Joao Pedro equals Drogba record in first season with Blues
Gunners take advantage of Man City slip-up
Premier League
04.03.2026
Brighton vs Arsenal: Gunners take advantage of Man City slip-up, open seven-point gap in title race
Man City vs Nottingham Forest: Arsenal’s title to lose as Guardiola’s men drop points
Premier League
04.03.2026
Man City vs Nottingham Forest: Arsenal’s title to lose as Guardiola’s men drop points
Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Joao Pedro hat-trick puts Rosenior's men back on track for UCL qualification
Football
04.03.2026
Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Joao Pedro hat-trick puts Rosenior's men back on track for UCL qualification