Advertisement

Chelsea star Joao Pedro equals Drogba record in first season with Blues

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:21 - 04 March 2026
Chelsea star Joao Pedro is close to surpassing Blues legend Didier Drogba in his first season at the club
Advertisement

Joao Pedro has matched a remarkable milestone set by Didier Drogba in his debut season at Chelsea F.C., underlining his explosive impact at Stamford Bridge.

Advertisement

The Brazilian forward’s latest heroics mean he has already equalled the club legend’s first-season goal tally, and he still has games to spare.

Joao Pedro’s hat-trick heroics inspire Chelsea against Aston Villa

Joao Pedro delivered a sensational performance in Chelsea’s 4-1 victory over Aston Villa, scoring a hat-trick and providing an assist for Cole Palmer to keep the Blues firmly in the hunt for a top-four finish.

Advertisement

Villa had taken an early lead through Douglas Luiz, but Pedro levelled by tapping in Malo Gusto’s low cross before producing a delicate chip over Emiliano Martínez in stoppage time to give Chelsea the advantage at the break.

After halftime, he completed his treble following a slick move involving Palmer and Alejandro Garnacho, sealing an emphatic comeback win after the Blues’ defeat to Arsenal the previous weekend.

Drogba record matched — Costa next?

The Brazilian now has 16 goals in all competitions this season, including 14 in the Premier League.

Advertisement

Joao Pedro’s tally means he has scored 16 goals in 38 matches during his debut campaign, the same number Drogba managed in 41 appearances in his first season at Chelsea.

With several fixtures still remaining, Pedro is poised to surpass that mark and could even challenge the club’s best-ever debut season return, currently held by Diego Costa with 20 goals.

If his current form continues, Chelsea may already have found their next great No.9 despite complaints from some quarters.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Super Falcons stars in training led by the Payne sisters and Echegini. (Photo Credit: Super Falcons/X)
Football
04.03.2026
‘I am not somebody who likes to complain’ — Super Falcons star warns NFF over WAFCON preparations
Newcastle vs Man United: Fufu-eating Nigerian-born youngster stuns Red Devils to give 10-man Toon army late win
Football
04.03.2026
Newcastle vs Man United: Fufu-eating Nigerian-born youngster stuns Red Devils to give 10-man Toon army late win
Chelsea star Joao Pedro equals Drogba record in first season with Blues
Football
04.03.2026
Chelsea star Joao Pedro equals Drogba record in first season with Blues
Gunners take advantage of Man City slip-up
Premier League
04.03.2026
Brighton vs Arsenal: Gunners take advantage of Man City slip-up, open seven-point gap in title race
Man City vs Nottingham Forest: Arsenal’s title to lose as Guardiola’s men drop points
Premier League
04.03.2026
Man City vs Nottingham Forest: Arsenal’s title to lose as Guardiola’s men drop points
Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Joao Pedro hat-trick puts Rosenior's men back on track for UCL qualification
Football
04.03.2026
Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Joao Pedro hat-trick puts Rosenior's men back on track for UCL qualification