Chelsea star Joao Pedro equals Drogba record in first season with Blues

Chelsea star Joao Pedro is close to surpassing Blues legend Didier Drogba in his first season at the club

Joao Pedro has matched a remarkable milestone set by Didier Drogba in his debut season at Chelsea F.C., underlining his explosive impact at Stamford Bridge.

The Brazilian forward’s latest heroics mean he has already equalled the club legend’s first-season goal tally, and he still has games to spare.

Joao Pedro’s hat-trick heroics inspire Chelsea against Aston Villa

Joao Pedro delivered a sensational performance in Chelsea’s 4-1 victory over Aston Villa, scoring a hat-trick and providing an assist for Cole Palmer to keep the Blues firmly in the hunt for a top-four finish.

Villa had taken an early lead through Douglas Luiz, but Pedro levelled by tapping in Malo Gusto’s low cross before producing a delicate chip over Emiliano Martínez in stoppage time to give Chelsea the advantage at the break.

After halftime, he completed his treble following a slick move involving Palmer and Alejandro Garnacho, sealing an emphatic comeback win after the Blues’ defeat to Arsenal the previous weekend.

Drogba record matched — Costa next?

The Brazilian now has 16 goals in all competitions this season, including 14 in the Premier League.

Joao Pedro’s tally means he has scored 16 goals in 38 matches during his debut campaign, the same number Drogba managed in 41 appearances in his first season at Chelsea.

With several fixtures still remaining, Pedro is poised to surpass that mark and could even challenge the club’s best-ever debut season return, currently held by Diego Costa with 20 goals.