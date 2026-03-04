Advertisement

Newcastle vs Man United: Fufu-eating Nigerian-born youngster stuns Red Devils to give 10-man Toon army late win

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:24 - 04 March 2026
Manchester United were handed their first defeat of the Michael Carrick era by a late Newcastle stunner
Nigerian-born William Osula, who introduced his teammates to the Nigerian delicacy fufu, has also introduced Michael Carrick to defeat as Manchester United boss for the first time as 10-man Newcastle inflicted a 2-1 loss on the Red Devils.

Osula, who came on as an 85th-minute substitute, scored on the stroke of 90 minutes to hand Carrick his first defeat as Manchester United boss over his two interim spells.

Newcastle vs Man United: How it happened

Newcastle United F.C. ended a poor run of form with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Manchester United F.C., despite playing much of the match with 10 men. Coming into the clash with just one win in seven league games, Newcastle started brightly, hitting the woodwork through Kieran Trippier and threatening repeatedly inside the opening stages.

Manchester United, in strong form under Michael Carrick, grew into the contest before the break. Kobbie Mainoo and Matheus Cunha were denied by Aaron Ramsdale, while Bryan Mbeumo squandered a rebound.

The game turned chaotic in stoppage time when Jacob Ramsey was sent off for simulation. Moments later, Anthony Gordon converted a penalty after being fouled by Bruno Fernandes, but Casemiro quickly equalised with a header from Fernandes’ free-kick.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Newcastle controlled early second-half possession, though Gordon and Sandro Tonali were unable to restore the lead. United pushed late on, with Ramsdale producing crucial saves to deny Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee.

The decisive moment came in stoppage time when substitute Osula cut inside and curled a superb strike into the far corner. The win marked Newcastle’s first home league victory in nearly two months, while United missed a key opportunity in the top-four race.

