Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
'I don't agree' - Guardiola hits back at claims Arsenal would be ‘worst’ Premier League champions
Pep Guardiola has dismissed suggestions that Arsenal would be undeserving of the Premier League title this season, insisting that criticism of their playing style is misplaced.
The Gunners have come under scrutiny for their effectiveness from set pieces, having scored 24 league goals from corners, free kicks, and throw-ins.
Critics argue that their reliance on dead-ball situations undermines the aesthetic value traditionally associated with title-winning sides.
Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes went as far as claiming that Mikel Arteta’s team would be “the worst team to ever win the Premier League” if they lift the trophy.
What Guardiola said
Guardiola, however, strongly disagreed with that assessment. The Manchester City boss emphasised that every manager has the right to adopt the tactical approach that best suits their squad.
“I'm not in agreement with the people saying ‘no, that the league is not good this season, the winner will not be good’. I don't agree,” Guardiola said.
“Each team plays in the way they believe is best to win games. If you score from set-pieces, it’s because you work on it and you deserve credit for that.”
Statistically, Arsenal have scored 58.6% of their goals from open play this season, compared to Manchester City’s 84.2% from similar situations.