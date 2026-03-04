'I don't agree' - Guardiola hits back at claims Arsenal would be ‘worst’ Premier League champions

Pep Guardiola has rejected claims that Arsenal would be unworthy Premier League champions

Pep Guardiola has dismissed suggestions that Arsenal would be undeserving of the Premier League title this season, insisting that criticism of their playing style is misplaced.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola || Imago

The Gunners have come under scrutiny for their effectiveness from set pieces, having scored 24 league goals from corners, free kicks, and throw-ins.

Critics argue that their reliance on dead-ball situations undermines the aesthetic value traditionally associated with title-winning sides.

What Guardiola said

Guardiola, however, strongly disagreed with that assessment. The Manchester City boss emphasised that every manager has the right to adopt the tactical approach that best suits their squad.

“I'm not in agreement with the people saying ‘no, that the league is not good this season, the winner will not be good’. I don't agree,” Guardiola said.

“Each team plays in the way they believe is best to win games. If you score from set-pieces, it’s because you work on it and you deserve credit for that.”