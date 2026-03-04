Age verification required
'I am being realistic' - Carrick sends clear message on Man United’s Premier League title chances
Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick has admitted that while a late surge to the Premier League title cannot be completely dismissed, his side must stay grounded about their current position.
United strengthened their top-four ambitions with a 2-1 comeback victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday.
The Red Devils are enjoying a strong spell, collecting six wins and a draw from their last seven matches. However, they remain 13 points off the summit ahead of a crucial clash with Newcastle.
What Carrick said
Carrick acknowledged the scale of the challenge facing his team.
He said, “You cannot rule anything out in football, but we have to be realistic. Above us now, there are two fantastic teams.
“Of course, I’m being realistic about it. We have to win a lot of football matches for that to happen.”
Manchester United plays Newcastle at St James Park on Wednesday.