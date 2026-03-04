'I am being realistic' - Carrick sends clear message on Man United’s Premier League title chances

Michael Carrick said Manchester United must be realistic about their Premier League title hopes despite climbing to third place.

The Red Devils are enjoying a strong spell, collecting six wins and a draw from their last seven matches. However, they remain 13 points off the summit ahead of a crucial clash with Newcastle.

What Carrick said

Carrick acknowledged the scale of the challenge facing his team.

He said, “You cannot rule anything out in football, but we have to be realistic. Above us now, there are two fantastic teams.

“Of course, I’m being realistic about it. We have to win a lot of football matches for that to happen.”