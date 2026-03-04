Advertisement

'I am being realistic' - Carrick sends clear message on Man United’s Premier League title chances

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 12:30 - 04 March 2026
Roy Keane takes back comment on Carrick
Michael Carrick said Manchester United must be realistic about their Premier League title hopes despite climbing to third place.
Advertisement

Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick has admitted that while a late surge to the Premier League title cannot be completely dismissed, his side must stay grounded about their current position.

Advertisement

United strengthened their top-four ambitions with a 2-1 comeback victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Red Devils are enjoying a strong spell, collecting six wins and a draw from their last seven matches. However, they remain 13 points off the summit ahead of a crucial clash with Newcastle.

Advertisement

What Carrick said

Carrick acknowledged the scale of the challenge facing his team.

He said, “You cannot rule anything out in football, but we have to be realistic. Above us now, there are two fantastic teams.

Advertisement

“Of course, I’m being realistic about it. We have to win a lot of football matches for that to happen.”

Manchester United plays Newcastle at St James Park on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
'We are ready' to host WAFCON 2026 - South Africa tells Morocco
Football
04.03.2026
'We are ready' to host WAFCON 2026 - South Africa tells Morocco
Roy Keane takes back comment on Carrick
Premier League
04.03.2026
'I am being realistic' - Carrick sends clear message on Man United’s Premier League title chances
Man City Boss Pep Guardiola || Imago
Premier League
04.03.2026
'I don't agree' - Guardiola hits back at claims Arsenal would be ‘worst’ Premier League champions
Ex-Super Eagles star backs Osimhen to make it at Bayern Munich
Football
04.03.2026
‘It will be very easy for him’ - Ex-Super Eagles star backs Osimhen to make it at Bayern Munich
West Ham manager heaps praise on Iwobi’s goal
Premier League
04.03.2026
‘The goal that he scored’ - West Ham manager heaps praise on Iwobi’s goal against Spurs
Mikel Obi criticises Arsenal's performance against Chelsea
Premier League
04.03.2026
‘It was painful in the eyes for me’ - Mikel Obi criticises Arsenal's performance against Chelsea