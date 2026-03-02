Advertisement

Man Utd legend claims Arsenal showing 'signs of nervousness' in title race

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 12:30 - 02 March 2026
Gary Neville said Arsenal are showing signs of nervousness in the Premier League title race despite their win over Chelsea.
Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes Arsenal are beginning to feel the pressure as the Premier League title race reaches a critical stage.

Speaking on Sky Sports following Arsenal’s 2-1 victory over Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium, the former Manchester United captain suggested that nerves are starting to creep into Mikel Arteta’s squad.

What Neville said

Despite securing all three points, Neville hinted that the performance reflected a team aware of what is at stake.

Neville pointed out that Arsenal’s previous near-misses in title challenges could serve as both a psychological burden and a valuable lesson.

He said, “They need to look back at the past three years. They know it’s going to be hard work.

“There are signs of nervousness, no doubt. But sometimes those experiences, falling short before, can actually help you when you’re in this position again.”

Under manager Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have consistently pushed for the title in recent seasons but have struggled to maintain momentum during the final stretch. Neville believes that memory will be fresh in the players’ minds.

He added, “They’ve been here before. They understand how quickly things can change. That awareness can either tighten you up or sharpen you.”

