‘Right now, you wouldn’t be surprised’ - Turkish analyst backs Osimhen to join Real Madrid
The Nigerian international has been instrumental in Galatasaray's campaign this season, spearheading their Süper Lig title defence and making a significant impact in the UEFA Champions League.
His performances have not gone unnoticed, with seven goals in this season's Champions League, including notable strikes against European giants Liverpool and Juventus.
Osimhen also hit a domestic milestone over the weekend, netting his 10th league goal of the season in a 3-1 victory against Alanyaspor.
Meleke speaks on Osimhen
Following this latest display, Meleke lauded the forward's consistency and world-class ability. "Victor Osimhen, in my opinion, is one of the top 5 strikers in the world," Meleke stated, according to Habersarikirmizi.
"He’s a player who could be mentioned alongside, and ranked alongside, Haaland, Lewandowski, and Lautaro Martinez."
Meleke added, "Normally, you wouldn’t expect him to be in the Süper Lig at this age. But sometimes life takes a different path. That’s how Osimhen’s story unfolded."
The analyst believes Osimhen's commanding performances have put him back on the radar of top-tier clubs, making a high-profile transfer a distinct possibility.
Meleke argued that very few strikers possess the Nigerian's combination of all-around skill and goal-scoring prowess, even rating him above Arsenal's Viktor Gyökeres.
"Right now, you wouldn’t be surprised if he went from Galatasaray to Real Madrid, Manchester City, or Liverpool," Meleke remarked.
"He could have been at Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham, or Arsenal. I think he’s better than Gyökeres."
He continued, "Take Haaland out of the picture, and if it weren’t for Barcelona’s striker who’s reached a certain age, and Mbappe at Real Madrid, he could be playing for those giants in England."
Despite mounting interest, the Turkish club reportedly considers the striker indispensable to their plans and has declared him "not for sale", valuing him far above his initial transfer fee.