‘Right now, you wouldn’t be surprised’ - Turkish analyst backs Osimhen to join Real Madrid

Turkish football analyst Uğur Meleke has suggested that a move for Victor Osimhen to one of Europe's elite clubs would be a natural next step, following the striker's sensational form for Galatasaray.

The Nigerian international has been instrumental in Galatasaray's campaign this season, spearheading their Süper Lig title defence and making a significant impact in the UEFA Champions League.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, with seven goals in this season's Champions League, including notable strikes against European giants Liverpool and Juventus.

Meleke speaks on Osimhen

Following this latest display, Meleke lauded the forward's consistency and world-class ability. "Victor Osimhen, in my opinion, is one of the top 5 strikers in the world," Meleke stated, according to Habersarikirmizi.

"He’s a player who could be mentioned alongside, and ranked alongside, Haaland, Lewandowski, and Lautaro Martinez."

Meleke added, "Normally, you wouldn’t expect him to be in the Süper Lig at this age. But sometimes life takes a different path. That’s how Osimhen’s story unfolded."

Osimhen scores for Galatasaray || Imago

The analyst believes Osimhen's commanding performances have put him back on the radar of top-tier clubs, making a high-profile transfer a distinct possibility.

Meleke argued that very few strikers possess the Nigerian's combination of all-around skill and goal-scoring prowess, even rating him above Arsenal's Viktor Gyökeres.

"Right now, you wouldn’t be surprised if he went from Galatasaray to Real Madrid, Manchester City, or Liverpool," Meleke remarked.

Osimhen in action || Imago

"He could have been at Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham, or Arsenal. I think he’s better than Gyökeres."

He continued, "Take Haaland out of the picture, and if it weren’t for Barcelona’s striker who’s reached a certain age, and Mbappe at Real Madrid, he could be playing for those giants in England."