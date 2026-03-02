"Nigeria for cook for World Cup" — Oshoala reacts to Super Eagles stars' fire weekend across Europe

Asisat Oshoala was watching and she could not stay quiet

Six-time African Women's Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala couldn't hold back after Nigerian players torched Europe from Istanbul to London.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Saudi Arabia-based legend watched with keen interest as her male counterparts impressed for their respective clubs in Europe.

What what caught Oshoala's eye

Advertisement

Advertisement

A weekend of pure Naija dominance:

Victor Osimhen scored a goal and provided an assist in a 3–1 win for Galatasaray over Alanyaspor, extending their Super Lig lead to 5 points.

His day started with a wild bicycle kick assist to set up Lucas Torreira; before he later rounded the keeper for his strike. Season tally: 26 goals, 9 assists in 36 games (club + country).

In England, Alex Iwobi's stunner from the edge of the box stole the show as Fulham proved just too strong for Tottenham in the London derby.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Calvin Bassey was also rock-solid in defence, and Samuel Chukwueze's electric sub cameo stunned Spurs in a London derby.

Paul Onuachu netted his 17th league goal in a 3–1 thrashing of Fatih Karagumruk to kick start the weekend, with Super Eagles captain, Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas), helping his club to a clean sheet in a 1–0 away win at Kocaelispor.

Ademola Lookman (Atletico Madrid): Key role in a gritty 1–0 La Liga win at Real Oviedo, their third straight victory fueling the title hunt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Nigeria for cook for that World Cup sha o, all our boys just dey cook this season….haaaaa #WorldCup #SuperEagles," she posted, echoing the feelings millions of Nigerian fans felt.

Nigeria for cook for that world cup sha o , all our boys just dey cook this season ….haaaaa🤦🏽‍♀️ #WorldCup #SuperEagles — ASISAT O.O.N (@AsisatOshoala) March 1, 2026

Nigeria's football queen nailed it and the numbers prove her point.

The bigger picture

Oshoala's post hits hard amid Super Eagles' World Cup heartbreak, they exited on penalties to DR Congo in November, with a FIFA petition over ineligible players still pending as their only shot at the USA/Canada/Mexico tournament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Super Eagles players looking frustrated || Imago

Silver lining? This squad is peaking. Osimhen, Lookman, Iwobi, Onuachu, Ndidi, Bassey, Chukwueze, dominating five countries and seven leagues.