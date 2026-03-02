The Super Eagles boys were all over Europe this weekend. Here is everything that happened, every player rated, nothing missed.

From Turkey to England to Spain, Super Eagles players were doing things across European football that demanded your attention.

And if you needed proof, this weekend, Naija Stars Abroad delivered it on a plate. Victor Osimhen, Alex Iwobi, Paul Onuachu, Ademola Lookman, Wilfred Ndidi, Calvin Bassey, and Samuel Chukwueze.

Here is your complete breakdown. Every game. Every player. No fluff.

Paul Onuachu | Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor 3–1 Fatih Karagumruk | Rating: 8/10

17 goals - that is Paul Onuachu's league tally for the season and he added to it on Friday as Trabzonspor ran out comfortable 3–1 winners over Karagumruk, where compatriot Chibuike Nwaiwu stole the show as he scored a brace.

Seventeen goals, in the Super Lig, by a Nigerian striker, and in February. If Onuachu were doing this in the Premier League, we would not stop talking about him.

But because it is Turkey, Nigerian football has somehow convinced itself to look the other way. That stops now.

This man is having one of the most prolific seasons by a Nigerian striker in European football and he deserves every conversation he is not getting.

Victor Osimhen | Galatasaray

Galatasaray 3–1 Alanyaspor | Rating: 9/10

A goal, an assist, and a statement. Osimhen's assist came first and it was the kind of moment that tells you everything. He attempted a bicycle kick inside the penalty area.

Not a safe pass, not a simple layoff. A bicycle kick. The effort did not go in cleanly, but it dropped perfectly for Lucas Torreira, who controlled and finished without hesitation.

Osimhen did not score that goal. He just willed it into existence. But his own goal came in the 83rd minute.

Alanyaspor's goalkeeper attempted to play out from the back and passed it straight to Nigeria's number nine. Osimhen rounded him, waited, and rolled the ball into an empty net with the calm of a man who has been here a thousand times.

Goal and assist. Galatasaray are five points clear at the top of the Super Lig. This is your Super Eagles main man. Right now, he is one of the best strikers in Europe.

Here’s how Victor Osimhen made it double digits ⚽👀



Clinical finish, top striker instinct — pure quality 🇳🇬💥 pic.twitter.com/fiU5yWZDQr — Pulse Sports Nigeria (@PulseSportsNG) February 28, 2026

Wilfred Ndidi | Besiktas

Kocaelispor 0–1 Besiktas | Rating: 7/10

Ndidi's Besiktas travelled to Kocaelispor and came away with three points. 1–0, hard-fought, professional. The kind of win that title-chasing sides need.

Since leaving Leicester, Ndidi has quietly rebuilt himself into one of the Super Lig's most reliable midfielders. No fuss. No noise.

Just clean sheets and three points. That is who Wilfred Ndidi has always been and Turkey has reminded everyone of it

Ademola Lookman | Atletico Madrid

Real Oviedo 0–1 Atletico Madrid | Rating: 6/10

This was not Lookman's most electric afternoon, Oviedo made it difficult, frustrating, and scrappy, the way relegation-threatened sides always do.

But Atlético ground it out, Julian Álvarez scored in the 93rd minute, and Lookman played his part in keeping the title charge moving.

Context matters here. Before this weekend, Lookman had scored in a 4–1 Champions League win over Club Brugge and a 4–2 La Liga win over Espanyol.

He is in outstanding form. Not every game will be a highlight reel but winning ugly is also a skill, and Atlético are very good at it.

Three wins in a row across all competitions. The bigger tests are coming. So is Lookman.

Ola Aina | Nottingham Forest

Brighton 1–0 Nottingham Forest | Rating: 6/10

A tough afternoon for Aina. Brighton were disciplined, Forest were frustrated, and the Amex is never an easy place to go.

Aina worked hard but could not prevent a 2–1 defeat that leaves Forest's season looking increasingly complicated. Nothing more to add; sometimes football just does not go your way.

Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey & Samuel Chukwueze | Fulham

Fulham 2–1 Tottenham | 9/10

Three Super Eagles in one London derby. One extraordinary afternoon.

Let us start with Iwobi because his goal was not just a goal, it was a moment. A stunning finish at Craven Cottage that gave Fulham the lead, silenced the Spurs end, and sent Nigerian Twitter into complete meltdown.

Iwobi has reinvented himself this season from a tricky winger into one of the Premier League's most complete midfielders. Sunday was his showcase to the world.

But this was not a one-man show.

This Alex Iwobi finish is art. 🎨 pic.twitter.com/faIxxkTX4O — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) March 1, 2026

Calvin Bassey was commanding from start to finish, reading the game, winning his battles, organising Fulham's defence with the authority of a player who has fully arrived in the Premier League.

And Chukwueze? Electric. Every time he got on the ball, Spurs defenders looked nervous. He caused problems all afternoon, contributed to the press, and showed exactly why Fulham wanted him.