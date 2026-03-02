Advertisement

Messi dusts Ronaldo, equals Pelé's record in Inter Miami's stunning comeback win over Orlando City

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 10:14 - 02 March 2026
Messi dusts Ronaldo, equals Pelé's record
Lionel Messi has equalled Brazilian legend Pelé's record for career free-kick goals, scoring his 70th in Inter Miami's recent Major League Soccer victory over Orlando City.
Inter Miami secured a remarkable comeback, overturning a two-goal deficit to defeat Orlando City 4-2 in a thrilling Florida derby on Sunday.

The reigning MLS champions, who lost their season opener last week, appeared destined for another loss after a dominant Orlando stormed to a 2-0 lead in the first half before their home crowd.

However, Miami began to fight back, with Messi sealing the comeback with a remarkable long-range free kick.

Messi equals Pele’s record

Inter Miami’s comeback started in the second half when substitute Mateo Silvetti gave them a lifeline in the 49th minute with a spectacular 25-yard strike.

Messi then levelled the score at 2-2 eight minutes later, collecting the ball at the edge of the penalty area and curling a left-footed shot past Crepeau.

The Argentine star was pivotal again in the 85th minute, providing a clever pass to Telasco Segovia, who slotted the ball into the corner to give Miami a 3-2 lead before scoring a long-range free kick.

Messi’s free kick now places him in joint fourth on the all-time list for most free-kick goals in men's football history.

The Argentine now shares the spot with Pelé, another icon of the game. The only player with more free-kick goals is Brazilian specialist Juninho Pernambucano, who leads the chart with 77.

All-Time Leaders in Free-Kick Goals 1. Juninho (Brazil): 77 2. Lionel Messi (Argentina): 70 2. Pelé (Brazil): 70 4. Victor Legrotaglie (Argentina): 66 4. Ronaldinho (Brazil): 66.

Messi scores a long-range free kick || Imago
Messi scores a long-range free kick || Imago

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is not far behind in this historic race. The Portuguese forward has scored 64 goals from free kicks, with his most recent coming for Al Nassr in a 4-1 win against Al Feiha in August 2024.

Currently six goals behind his long-time rival, Ronaldo will be looking to close the gap as the season progresses with Al Nassr and with the upcoming FIFA World Cup providing another major stage for the two football titans to continue their enduring battle.

