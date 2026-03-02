Al Nassr's title challenge in jeopardy as Ronaldo set for urgent medical test following injury

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to undergo urgent medical tests after sustaining a muscle injury during Al Nassr's victory over Al-Fayha.

Al Nassr claimed a 3-1 win against Al-Fayha on Saturday as they continue their push for their title.

Earlier in the game, Ronaldo had a prime opportunity to put Al-Nassr ahead from the penalty spot in the 12th minute after a foul on his teammate, Mohamed Simakan.

Following a lengthy four-minute delay for a review of the contentious decision, Ronaldo's shot went wide of the post.

Ronaldo gets injured

The Portuguese superstar, who had earlier missed a penalty in the match, was substituted with less than 10 minutes remaining after signalling to the bench with a physical issue.

Ronaldo appeared to be in discomfort as he left the field and was later seen with an ice pack on his leg, as reported by Daily Mail.

The incident has left Portugal supporters anxious, as the upcoming tournament is expected to be Ronaldo's record-breaking sixth and final World Cup appearance. He will be hoping the setback is not serious enough to jeopardise his participation.

Cristiano Ronaldo || Imago

With the next international break coming up in the next few weeks, it is unsure if the Portuguese will be available.