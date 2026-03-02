Advertisement

‘I was surprised by the allegations’ - Super Eagles goalkeeper claims he was shocked by accusation

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:48 - 02 March 2026
Super Eagles goalkeeper claims he was shocked by accusation
Super Eagles goalkeeper Amas Obasogie has addressed the match-fixing allegations that resulted in his suspension by his Tanzanian club, insisting the claims are unfounded.
Advertisement

The AFCON 2023 bronze medallist stated that the accusations were based on errors he made during a match, not any intentional wrongdoing. 

Advertisement

The Nigerian international expressed his shock upon receiving a letter accusing him of match-fixing, emphasising that he has never engaged in such activities throughout his career.

The former Bendel Insurance goalkeeper firmly maintained his innocence and pointed to his professional conduct as evidence of his integrity.

Advertisement

Obasogie denies allegations

Obasogie explained that the allegations surfaced immediately following a game where he committed what he described as "a few mistakes", which club officials then viewed with suspicion.

"I was surprised by the allegations. After the game, I was accused of match-fixing simply because I made a few mistakes," Obasogie told Footy Africa

"I received the letter and was shocked. However, God is in control, and I believe I will come out of this stronger."

Super Eagles goalkeeper Obasogie || Imago
Super Eagles goalkeeper Obasogie || Imago
Advertisement

"I don’t have any issues with anyone within the club. I am a peaceful person, a true professional, and disciplined. 

“That’s why I don’t understand these allegations. I have never been involved in match-fixing in my career," he added.

Obasogie's club has suspended him pending an internal investigation into the matter, which was prompted by concerns over his recent performances. 

To date, no formal charges have been confirmed, and no official ruling has been issued by football authorities.

The Super Eagles' shot-stopper remains confident that he will be exonerated and will be able to return to the pitch once the investigation concludes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Messi taunts Orlando City manager
Football
02.03.2026
Video – Messi taunts Orlando City manager, mockingly offers his autograph in heated Florida derby
Bruno Fernandes breaks Beckham record as Man United captain shines in Palace win
Premier League
02.03.2026
Bruno Fernandes breaks Beckham record as Man United captain shines in Palace win
Turkish football analyst backs Osimhen to make the difference
Football
02.03.2026
‘Osimhen isn't of this world’ - Turkish football analyst backs Osimhen to make the difference against Liverpool
Super Eagles goalkeeper claims he was shocked by accusation
Football
02.03.2026
‘I was surprised by the allegations’ - Super Eagles goalkeeper claims he was shocked by accusation
Man Utd legend claims Arsenal showing 'signs of nervousness' in title race
Premier League
02.03.2026
Man Utd legend claims Arsenal showing 'signs of nervousness' in title race
Representing my country again after childbirth - Ngozi Okobi celebrates emotional Super Falcons return after Motherhood break
Super Falcons
02.03.2026
Representing my country again after childbirth - Ngozi Okobi celebrates emotional Super Falcons return after Motherhood break