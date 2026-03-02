‘I was surprised by the allegations’ - Super Eagles goalkeeper claims he was shocked by accusation

Super Eagles goalkeeper Amas Obasogie has addressed the match-fixing allegations that resulted in his suspension by his Tanzanian club, insisting the claims are unfounded.

The AFCON 2023 bronze medallist stated that the accusations were based on errors he made during a match, not any intentional wrongdoing.

The Nigerian international expressed his shock upon receiving a letter accusing him of match-fixing, emphasising that he has never engaged in such activities throughout his career.

The former Bendel Insurance goalkeeper firmly maintained his innocence and pointed to his professional conduct as evidence of his integrity.

Obasogie denies allegations

Obasogie explained that the allegations surfaced immediately following a game where he committed what he described as "a few mistakes", which club officials then viewed with suspicion.

"I was surprised by the allegations. After the game, I was accused of match-fixing simply because I made a few mistakes," Obasogie told Footy Africa.

"I received the letter and was shocked. However, God is in control, and I believe I will come out of this stronger."

Super Eagles goalkeeper Obasogie || Imago

"I don’t have any issues with anyone within the club. I am a peaceful person, a true professional, and disciplined.

“That’s why I don’t understand these allegations. I have never been involved in match-fixing in my career," he added.

Obasogie's club has suspended him pending an internal investigation into the matter, which was prompted by concerns over his recent performances.

To date, no formal charges have been confirmed, and no official ruling has been issued by football authorities.

The Super Eagles' shot-stopper remains confident that he will be exonerated and will be able to return to the pitch once the investigation concludes.

