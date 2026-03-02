Age verification required
Video – Messi taunts Orlando City manager, mockingly offers his autograph in heated Florida derby
Inter Miami secured a dramatic 4-2 victory over Orlando City as they recovered from an opening season loss in MLS to Los Angeles FC.
The Argentine superstar was in top form, scoring a brilliant brace to help the Herons overturn a two-goal deficit.
His second goal was a perfectly placed free kick to round up their comeback, matching Pelé's free kick record (70).
Messi trolls Orlando City
Messi seemed to gesture towards the Orlando bench, appearing to ask Pareja if he wanted his autograph, in a video shared on X.
Messi…stone-cold killer. pic.twitter.com/Nd297YcELO— Alexi Lalas (@AlexiLalas) March 2, 2026
Following his late goal, Messi celebrated in front of "The Wall", Orlando City's dedicated supporters' section.
As he walked back to the halfway line, he turned his attention to Pareja and the home bench, making the autograph gesture that prompted former USMNT star Alexi Lalas to label him a "stone-cold killer".
While Pareja was left frustrated, Inter Miami's manager, Javier Mascherano, was full of praise for his captain's performance.
"In addition to being, as I have said a thousand times, the best ever to play the sport, he’s a leader whose energy is contagious," Mascherano told reporters.
"Sometimes he needs to be inspired; he needs to see things on the field to start to believe. In the second half, he looked much better because when we scored that quick goal, we started to find him in spaces he feels comfortable."
Mascherano noted that the team's improved attacking structure gave Messi more options. "When he has more options to work with in the attack, he clearly has the capability of finding solutions like nobody else," he added.
The victory was a significant one for Inter Miami, who had struggled against their Florida rivals last season, losing 3-0 in Fort Lauderdale and 4-1 in Orlando. Messi played in the first of those matches but missed the second due to a hamstring injury.