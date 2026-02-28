Advertisement

Messi primed to copy Ronaldo as Inter Miami plan White House visit

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 10:29 - 28 February 2026
Messi vs Ronaldo: Did Club Philosophy Shape Their Greatness or Was It Pure Influence?
After Cristiano Ronaldo's visit to the White House in November 2025, Lionel Messi could be the next big guest of President Donald Trump
Inter Miami are set to take centre stage in Washington next week as their MLS Cup triumph earns them a trip to the White House.

All eyes are now on Lionel Messi, whose attendance remains unconfirmed ahead of the historic visit, especially after the White House already honoured Cristiano Ronaldo.

Spotlight on Messi ahead of March 5 visit

Inter Miami CF are scheduled to visit the White House on March 5 in recognition of their 2025 MLS Cup success, just days before their clash with D.C. United. The occasion will place the reigning champions firmly in the national spotlight as they prepare to resume league action.

However, attention has quickly shifted to whether Lionel Messi will travel with the squad. While the invitation applies to the full roster, the Argentine’s presence has not been publicly confirmed.

Reports indicate that a representative for Messi did not respond to inquiries, and the club has also remained silent on the matter.

Messi has never visited the White House, and his participation would mark a notable moment in Inter Miami’s short history. White House receptions for title-winning teams are a long-standing American sporting tradition, though MLS clubs have featured less frequently in recent years.

Is Messi following in Ronaldo’s footsteps?

Messi’s potential appearance draws comparisons with his long-time rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, who previously made a high-profile visit to the White House alongside his fiancée Georgina Rodríguez ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Messi had earlier received an invitation but did not attend a ceremony to collect the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Now, the Argentine could mirror his arch-rival by making his own presidential visit, this time as part of a championship celebration.

Inter Miami will become the first MLS side to visit Donald Trump across his two terms in office. They join a select list of MLS champions to have made the trip, including the Columbus Crew in 2024 and the LA Galaxy’s 2012 visit, which notably featured current Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham.

Whether Messi ultimately makes the journey or not, the event guarantees added intrigue as the MLS champions prepare for another crucial week in their season.

