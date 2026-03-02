Age verification required
‘Osimhen isn't of this world’ - Turkish football analyst backs Osimhen to make the difference against Liverpool
Osimhen's statistics in the Champions League underscore his importance to Galatasaray. The Super Eagles forward has registered an impressive seven goals and two assists in just eight appearances, establishing himself as the team's primary threat.
In contrast, Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike has scored only twice in the competition, while fellow forward Alexander Isak has yet to find the net in the Champions League for the English club since his high-profile transfer from Newcastle United.
Despite Liverpool's status as reigning Premier League champions and their formidable European pedigree, Bol argues that Galatasaray holds a unique advantage.
Bol speaks on Osimhen’s impact
Bol points to Galatasaray's 1-0 group stage victory over the English giants, secured by an Osimhen penalty, as evidence that an upset is within reach.
He believes the Turkish club possesses a game-changing striker in Osimhen and a reliable goalkeeper in Uğurcan Çakır, assets he claims Liverpool lacks.
"Did Galatasaray beat Liverpool? "Yes, they did," Bol stated, according to Habersarikirmzi. "There's no reason why they can't beat them again.
“Does Liverpool have players like Osimhen and Uğurcan Çakır? I don't think so. Galatasaray's strikers and goalkeepers are better than Liverpool's."
While Osimhen has been crucial for his team, recent games have highlighted his visible frustration with the service from his teammates.
Bol recognised the striker's frustration but advised him to be more understanding of his teammates, whom he feels operate on a different physical and technical plane.
"Osimhen isn't of this world," Bol remarked. "He gets angry at his teammates... but you're not human; you don't have a normal physical condition.
“The others are normal people; that's all the strength and power they have. Don't get angry at your teammates for no reason."
He added, "He's a fantastic player; he single-handedly eliminated Juventus. He directly contributed to four goals in two matches. He gets angry at everyone, but you're not human; everyone else is."
