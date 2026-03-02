‘Wanted to connect with my culture and myself’ - Super Falcons star reveals reason for picking Nigeria over England

Rinsola Babajide has revealed that a lifelong dream to play in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, fuelled by her Nigerian heritage, was the driving force behind her decision to switch international allegiance from England to the Super Falcons.

Babajide was a promising talent in the English youth system. She was a key member of the Young Lionesses squad that secured a bronze medal at the 2018 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup and earned caps at the U18, U19, and U23 levels.

Despite being called up to two senior Lionesses training camps, she ultimately opted for a change of association, which was approved by FIFA.

The AS Roma forward made her senior debut for Nigeria in an Olympic qualifier against Ethiopia in October 2023.

Rinsola speaks on representing Nigeria

Speaking to 49th Street, Babajide explained the timing of her decision. "When I finally made a move overseas due to the events that played out while leaving Liverpool, I was eventually approached by Nigeria, which I saw as a no-brainer," she said.

"It gave me the opportunity to not only represent Nigeria, which is a great honour, but also to connect with my culture and myself."

Her decision quickly paid dividends. Babajide was part of the Nigerian squad that triumphed at the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Super Falcons of Nigeria star Rinsola Babajide || Imago

She scored her first international goal in a group stage match against Tunisia, dedicating it to the late Liverpool forward Diogo Jota in an emotional tribute.

"I’m Nigerian," Babajide stated. "The proudest moment of my career so far would definitely be lifting the WAFCON trophy in my first-ever mainstream tournament. That has to be the greatest."