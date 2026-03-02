Advertisement

We talked to each other - Gabriel reveals how Arsenal beat Chelsea

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 11:29 - 02 March 2026
Gabriel Magalhaes reacts after Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Chelsea.
Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães praised his teammates’ resilience after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Chelsea, which strengthened their grip at the top of the Premier League.

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães || Imago

The Gunners extended their lead to five points with the derby win, and Gabriel described the contest as a physical and emotional test.

What Gabriel said

“It was a big battle today, so I'm very happy to take the three points,” Gabriel said.

He added, “Everyone on the pitch was unbelievable. We knew what type of game we were going to play, so I'm especially very happy about the effort we put in there.”

The Brazilian centre-back revealed that internal discussions following a previous fixture against Wolves played a key role in sharpening the squad’s focus.

Gabriel was quick to credit goalkeeper David Raya for a decisive late save that preserved the win.

“After Wolves, we talked to each other, and we knew we needed to be better. I think last week was amazing for us and it gave us a lot of energy to come into this game,” he explained.

He added, “He is a top goalkeeper, that's why he's here,” Gabriel said. “We are very happy for him. I think it was in the last minute that he made a big save.”

