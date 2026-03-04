Advertisement

Gerrard blasts Liverpool’s ‘desperate’ performance in Wolves loss

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 13:04 - 04 March 2026
Steven Gerrard || Imago
Steven Gerrard || Imago
Steven Gerrard criticised Liverpool’s lack of creativity and quality after their 2-1 Premier League defeat to Wolves.
Advertisement

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has criticised his former club following their 2-1 Premier League defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers, blaming a lack of creativity and quality for the disappointing result.

Advertisement
Wolves vs Liverpool | Image credits: Imago

The loss at Molineux saw Liverpool drop to fifth in the table, despite Mohamed Salah finding the net. It was a frustrating night for manager Arne Slot, whose side struggled to impose themselves for large spells of the contest.

What Gerrard said

Advertisement

Speaking on TNT Sports, Gerrard delivered a blunt verdict on the performance.

He said, “For 65 minutes, Liverpool were desperate tonight, really poor. They didn't create enough, didn't play at the right speed or the right tempo, and didn't have enough quality.

"He's doing more in a short cameo than (Cody) Gakpo in 65 minutes. So he deserves a start. (Slot) has to start the kid on Friday night.

Advertisement

"Wolves were very comfortable; they contained Liverpool really well. It was a basic ball up to the target man, they've got a two on one there, that's got to be dealt with. For the second goal, it's a poor ball from the goalkeeper (Alisson) and there's no reaction.

"If they want to progress in the FA Cup they've got to defend a lot better. They say 'we weren't good enough in the final third' but they've got to defend as well."

However, there will be an immediate opportunity for redemption, as Liverpool face Wolves again in an FA Cup rematch on Friday.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Nigerian influencer SLAMS Mikel Obi after labelling Arteta's Arsenal 'cheats' and ‘boring’
Football
04.03.2026
You have no right — Mikel Obi SLAMMED after labelling Arteta's Arsenal 'cheats' and ‘boring’
WAFCON 2026: CAF to decide within 48 hours amid postponement fears after high-level talks
Football
04.03.2026
WAFCON 2026: CAF to decide within 48 hours amid postponement fears after high-level talks
Super Eagles players looking frustrated || Imago
Super Eagles
04.03.2026
2026 World Cup: Super Eagles' hopes dashed as FIFA makes DR Congo decision
REVEALED: The Top 10 Most Valuable F1 Teams in 2026
Motorsports
04.03.2026
REVEALED: The Top 10 Most Valuable F1 Teams in 2026
Steven Gerrard || Imago
Premier League
04.03.2026
Gerrard blasts Liverpool’s ‘desperate’ performance in Wolves loss
'We are ready' to host WAFCON 2026 - South Africa tells Morocco
Football
04.03.2026
'We are ready' to host WAFCON 2026 - South Africa tells Morocco