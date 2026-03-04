Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Gerrard blasts Liverpool’s ‘desperate’ performance in Wolves loss
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has criticised his former club following their 2-1 Premier League defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers, blaming a lack of creativity and quality for the disappointing result.
The loss at Molineux saw Liverpool drop to fifth in the table, despite Mohamed Salah finding the net. It was a frustrating night for manager Arne Slot, whose side struggled to impose themselves for large spells of the contest.
What Gerrard said
Speaking on TNT Sports, Gerrard delivered a blunt verdict on the performance.
He said, “For 65 minutes, Liverpool were desperate tonight, really poor. They didn't create enough, didn't play at the right speed or the right tempo, and didn't have enough quality.
"He's doing more in a short cameo than (Cody) Gakpo in 65 minutes. So he deserves a start. (Slot) has to start the kid on Friday night.
"Wolves were very comfortable; they contained Liverpool really well. It was a basic ball up to the target man, they've got a two on one there, that's got to be dealt with. For the second goal, it's a poor ball from the goalkeeper (Alisson) and there's no reaction.
"If they want to progress in the FA Cup they've got to defend a lot better. They say 'we weren't good enough in the final third' but they've got to defend as well."
However, there will be an immediate opportunity for redemption, as Liverpool face Wolves again in an FA Cup rematch on Friday.