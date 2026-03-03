Wolves vs Liverpool: Arokodare inspires bottom club to stunning win over reigning Premier League champions

Nigeria's Tolu Arokodare starred in Wolves unbelievable and dramatic victory over Liverpool in the Premier League

Super Eagles star Tolu Arokodare provided an assist for Wolves as the current bottom side in the Premier League earned a shock 2-1 victory over reigning champions Liverpool.

The Nigerian striker provided the opener for Rodrigo Gomes, before Liverpool pulled one back through Mohamed Salah and the home side went back ahead in the 94th-minute through Andre to claim back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

Wolves vs Liverpool: How it happened

Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C. claimed back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since April 2025 with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Liverpool F.C. at Molineux, sealed by André’s first goal for the club.

Despite sitting deep in relegation trouble, Wolves had shown renewed spirit in recent weeks and absorbed sustained early pressure from Liverpool. Cody Gakpo and Jeremie Frimpong both threatened, but clear chances were limited in a subdued first half, with the visitors managing only two shots on target while Wolves failed to register an attempt.

Liverpool pushed after the break, coming close through a chaotic corner that saw the ball strike the bar, while Hugo Ekitiké continued to probe down the right. However, the breakthrough came at the other end in the 78th minute when Tolu Arokodare outmuscled Virgil van Dijk and set up Rodrigo Gomes, who coolly dinked over Alisson to stun the visitors.