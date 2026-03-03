Advertisement

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Lookman and Co. sneak into Copa del Rey final after surviving Blaugrana come back

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:11 - 03 March 2026
Barcelona romped to a 3-0 win against Atletico Madrid, but were still knocked out of the Copa del Rey semifinals
Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman was on the pitch for almost an hour, but was largely ineffective as Barcelona fought to a 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the semifinal of the Copa del Rey.

Despite the victory, Barcelona were still knocked out of the competition after their 4-0 first-leg loss, during which Lookman scored and also provided an assist.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: How it happened

FC Barcelona started aggressively in a bid to overturn Atlético Madrid’s commanding 4-0 first-leg advantage, dominating possession but suffering an early setback when Jules Koundé was forced off injured. Barça controlled 70% of the ball and pinned the visitors deep, though Atlético defended resolutely, with Antoine Griezmann contributing at the back.

Griezmann tested Joan García midway through the first half, but Barcelona soon found a breakthrough when Marc Bernal headed home from Lamine Yamal’s cross.

With their high defensive line leaving space behind, Barça were nearly punished when Ademola Lookman’s diving header threatened to end the contest. However, Pedri won a stoppage-time penalty that Raphinha converted to give the hosts momentum at the break.

Atlético emerged stronger in the second half, but Juan Musso produced a superb double save to deny Barcelona a third goal. Diego Simeone introduced Alexander Sørloth as the visitors increasingly resorted to time-wasting under mounting pressure. After Alejandro Balde departed injured, Bernal struck again from João Cancelo’s corner to cap another dominant spell.

Despite relentless late pressure, Barcelona fell short overall, meaning they will not defend their trophy, with Real Sociedad or Athletic Bilbao facing Atlético in the final.

