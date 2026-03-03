‘Arsenal were cheating’ — Super Eagles legend Mikel slams Gunners over set-piece gimmicks against Chelsea

Super Eagles legend John Obi Mikel has branded Arsenal cheats over their "illegal" corner routines

Former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel has launched a scathing attack on Arsenal’s set-piece tactics following their 2-1 victory over Chelsea.

While the Gunners moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League, Mikel accused Mikel Arteta’s side of exploiting loopholes and benefiting from questionable officiating.

Mikel fumes over ‘illegal’ corner routines

Speaking after Arsenal’s win over Chelsea at the Emirates, John Obi Mikel did not mince words when assessing the Gunners’ performance.

“Arsenal, yes, they did win the game, but they were awful, they were horrible to watch. There was no creativity in the team. They were cheating,” Mikel said.

🤬 ‘THEY ARE CHEATS’



Arsenal, the set piece masters? @mikel_john_obi is having none of it as he eviscerates the Gunners’ over reliance on dead ball situations. 👀 pic.twitter.com/1XiP8dFR65 — The Obi One Podcast (@obionepodcast) March 3, 2026

The former Chelsea midfielder specifically questioned the legality of Arsenal’s physical approach during corners, including Declan Rice grappling with Joao Pedro inside the box.

“Are you telling me those corner kicks are legal? Are you telling me Declan Rice grabbing Joao Pedro is legal?” he asked.

Mikel also criticised match officials, suggesting referees allow excessive pushing, shoving, and blocking before the ball is delivered. Under current laws, because the ball is not in play until the corner is taken, referees cannot penalise grappling beforehand, a loophole that has drawn widespread debate.

Despite mounting complaints from rival managers, football lawmakers at the International Football Association Board (IFAB) confirmed they have no plans to amend corner-kick regulations, insisting the issue is “not getting worse.”

Arteta defends set-piece dominance

Arsenal’s mastery from dead-ball situations has become a defining feature of their title charge under Mikel Arteta.

Against Chelsea, the Gunners scored twice from corners, first through William Saliba’s header and later via Jurrien Timber from a Declan Rice delivery.

The win restored their five-point lead over Manchester City F.C. and took their tally to 16 Premier League goals from corners this season, matching the all-time single-campaign record.

Arteta defended his side’s approach after the game, highlighting the importance of set-pieces in tight matches.

“They can be a nightmare to defend against,” he said. “When it’s live and they are so aggressive, pushy, effective, difficult to handle, it’s very tough.”