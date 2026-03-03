Advertisement

'They don't have Osimhen' — Pundit claims Liverpool’s €300m attack is inferior to Galatasaray star

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 10:06 - 03 March 2026
Victor Osimhen could be the deciding factor when Galatasaray meet Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League ast-16.
Advertisement

Turkish football analyst Emre Bol is confident that Victor Osimhen could be the main reason Galatasaray defeat Liverpool when they meet in the Champions League Round of 16 clash.

Advertisement

While the reigning Premier League champions are the heavy favorites due to their deep squad and elite European pedigree, Bol argues that Galatasaray hold a distinct advantage in two critical areas: a world-class, match-winning striker and a top-tier goalkeeper in Ugurcan Cakır.

Turkish analyst backs Osimhen to destroy Liverpool
Turkish analyst backs Osimhen to destroy Liverpool

Even though Liverpool’s frontline including Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah carries a staggering valuation of over €€300 million, Bol maintains that Osimhen’s individual impact surpasses anything Arne Slot's men can offer.

Advertisement

Osimhen will decide Liverpool clash

Recalling Galatasaray’s 1-0 victory over Liverpool during the league phase—secured via an Osimhen penalty, Bol believes the blueprint for another upset is already in place.

Victor Osimhen
Advertisement

“Did Galatasaray beat Liverpool? Yes, they did,” Bol stated via Habersarikirmzi.

“There's no reason why they can't beat them again. Does Liverpool have players like Osimhen and Ugurcan Cakır? I don't think so. Galatasaray's strikers and goalkeepers are better than Liverpool's.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool boss Arne Slot has admitted the Reds are fully aware of the task that lies ahead.

Reacting to the knockout pairing, Slot admitted that the club had anticipated a stern test at this stage of the competition.

Advertisement

“Given the possibilities of the draw, we got exactly what we anticipated and that is a tough last-16 draw against an opponent we have faced once already this season,” Slot said.

The Dutch manager was clear that his side must raise their level when they return to Turkey for the first leg.

"We know in the away leg we will have to perform better than the last time we were in Istanbul back in September.

Advertisement

"That is our immediate challenge in this tie, especially as we know Galatasaray had such a positive result against Juventus to reach the last 16,” he noted.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Cristiano Ronaldo and family REPORTEDLY escape Saudi Arabia as Iranian drones target US Embassy in Riyadh
Football
03.03.2026
Cristiano Ronaldo and family REPORTEDLY escape Saudi Arabia as Iranian drones target US Embassy in Riyadh
Aston Villa taking on Chelsea | Image credits: Imago
Match Previews
03.03.2026
Aston Villa vs Chelsea preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head
West Ham coach bans Adama Traoré from weightlifting
Premier League
03.03.2026
West Ham coach bans Adama Traoré from weightlifting
You are not safe - Former Chelsea star warns Liam Rosenior
Premier League
03.03.2026
You are not safe - Former Chelsea star warns Liam Rosenior
Lewis Hamilton DETHRONED as Highest-paid Formula 1 drivers of 2026 finally revealed
Motorsports
03.03.2026
Lewis Hamilton DETHRONED as Highest-paid Formula 1 drivers of 2026 finally revealed
'They don't have Osimhen' — Pundit claims Liverpool’s €300m attack is inferior to Galatasaray star
Football
03.03.2026
'They don't have Osimhen' — Pundit claims Liverpool’s €300m attack is inferior to Galatasaray star