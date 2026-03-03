'They don't have Osimhen' — Pundit claims Liverpool’s €300m attack is inferior to Galatasaray star

Victor Osimhen could be the deciding factor when Galatasaray meet Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League ast-16.

Turkish football analyst Emre Bol is confident that Victor Osimhen could be the main reason Galatasaray defeat Liverpool when they meet in the Champions League Round of 16 clash.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the reigning Premier League champions are the heavy favorites due to their deep squad and elite European pedigree, Bol argues that Galatasaray hold a distinct advantage in two critical areas: a world-class, match-winning striker and a top-tier goalkeeper in Ugurcan Cakır.

Turkish analyst backs Osimhen to destroy Liverpool

Even though Liverpool’s frontline including Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah carries a staggering valuation of over €€300 million, Bol maintains that Osimhen’s individual impact surpasses anything Arne Slot's men can offer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Osimhen will decide Liverpool clash

Recalling Galatasaray’s 1-0 victory over Liverpool during the league phase—secured via an Osimhen penalty, Bol believes the blueprint for another upset is already in place.

Victor Osimhen

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Did Galatasaray beat Liverpool? Yes, they did,” Bol stated via Habersarikirmzi.

“There's no reason why they can't beat them again. Does Liverpool have players like Osimhen and Ugurcan Cakır? I don't think so. Galatasaray's strikers and goalkeepers are better than Liverpool's.”

Reacting to the knockout pairing, Slot admitted that the club had anticipated a stern test at this stage of the competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Given the possibilities of the draw, we got exactly what we anticipated and that is a tough last-16 draw against an opponent we have faced once already this season,” Slot said.

The Dutch manager was clear that his side must raise their level when they return to Turkey for the first leg.

"We know in the away leg we will have to perform better than the last time we were in Istanbul back in September.

Advertisement

Advertisement