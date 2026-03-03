Stanley Nwabali: African club ready to land Super Eagles star on short-term deal

Super Eagles shot-stopper Stanley Nwabali could be on his way to a new club, months after terminating his contract at Chippa United.

Since Stanley Nwabali parted ways with Chippa United last month, his future has been the subject of intense speculation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 29-year-old Ngerian shot-stopper, who joined the Chippa in 2022, saw his stock skyrocket following his standout performances for the Super Eagles, eventually earning global recognition as Nigeria's undisputed number one.

Stanley Nwabali || Imago

Despite links to several high-profile clubs across Africa and Europe, the reported interest never turned into concrete offers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nwabali set for new club after Chippa exit?

After a successful AFCON 2025, Nwabali opted to terminate his contract at Chippa, betting on his free-agent status toland a big move.

After a month of silence, a significant breakthrough is reportedly on the horizon for the Super Eagles number one.

According to the latest reports, South African side Kaizer Chiefs have placed Nwabali firmly at the top of their wishlist. The Amakhosi have long admired the Nigerian, they previously hesitated to pull the trigger due to the reliable presence of Brandon Petersen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stanley Nwabali | Credit: X/ACL Sports

However, with Petersen recently undergoing surgery that will sideline him for the foreseeable future, Chiefs find themselves in desperate need of reinforcements, and Nwabali presents a low-cost, seamless solution.

As a free agent, he can be registered immediately, and his four years of experience in the PSL, including a stint as Chippa United captain, means he requires no period of adaptation to the South African landscape.T

After a 3-0 Soweto Derby defeat to Orlando Pirates last weekend, Chiefs trail the league leaders by 11 points. and desperately need an elite presence between the sticks to stabilize their season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While some observers argue that Nwabali has outgrown the PSL and belongs in a top European league, the current lack of immediate overseas options has narrowed his choices.