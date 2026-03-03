Advertisement

Is USA totally safe for World Cup right now? Mixed reactions as FIFA unveils 100 Days countdown

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 07:38 - 03 March 2026
Questions have been raised over the readiness of the World Cup as FIFA unveils a 100-day countdown.
The countdown to the biggest tournament in football history has officially begun, with just 100 days remaining until the start of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The FIFA World Cup Trophy - Source: Unsplash

The expanded competition will kick off on June 11 at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City and conclude with the final at MetLife Stadium on July 19.

Co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, the 2026 edition will feature a record 48 teams competing in 104 matches across 16 venues.

Marking the milestone, FIFA shared a celebratory post featuring the World Cup trophy under a glowing “100 DAYS” clock.

Celebration mixed with concern

While anticipation is building globally, discussions around safety, particularly in U.S. host cities, have begun to trend alongside the excitement.

Tensions involving Middle Eastern nations and security challenges in certain regions of Mexico have prompted questions about logistics and preparedness.

One football fan wrote on social media, “100 days to the World Cup!!! I certainly can’t wait. But honestly the real truth and question to be asked is, is USA totally safe for a World Cup right now?”

The 2026 tournament marks the most ambitious expansion in World Cup history, featuring 48 teams and matches across four time zones.

