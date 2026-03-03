Age verification required
Is USA totally safe for World Cup right now? Mixed reactions as FIFA unveils 100 Days countdown
The countdown to the biggest tournament in football history has officially begun, with just 100 days remaining until the start of the FIFA World Cup 2026.
The expanded competition will kick off on June 11 at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City and conclude with the final at MetLife Stadium on July 19.
Co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, the 2026 edition will feature a record 48 teams competing in 104 matches across 16 venues.
Marking the milestone, FIFA shared a celebratory post featuring the World Cup trophy under a glowing “100 DAYS” clock.
Only 100 days to go.#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/WhQR2zo98D— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) March 3, 2026
Celebration mixed with concern
While anticipation is building globally, discussions around safety, particularly in U.S. host cities, have begun to trend alongside the excitement.
Tensions involving Middle Eastern nations and security challenges in certain regions of Mexico have prompted questions about logistics and preparedness.
One football fan wrote on social media, “100 days to the World Cup!!! I certainly can’t wait. But honestly the real truth and question to be asked is, is USA totally safe for a World Cup right now?”
100 days to the World Cup!!! I certainly can’t wait. But honestly the real truth and question to be asked is, is USA totally safe for a World Cup right now?— OJ (@ojhayford) March 3, 2026
Honestly, there’s been too much negativity around this year edition, particularly the host nation’s safety and restrictions of diversity ,tickets pricing issues as well as players readiness, theirs fitness levels after so much volume of games played recently.— Blarry (@biodaxboy) March 3, 2026
100 days to go and Mexico is not safe, America is battling too many people. Iran is bombing and being bombed. Are you sure we are gonna witness a footballing spectacle or something else that sounds like Booooom?— Mc Taggart! (@Mctaggart2003) March 3, 2026
Imagine watching shouting “goooaall”⚽️⚽️ and a missile flies over 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2dKri6JpeB— Richie Chaplin (@Richie_Chaplin7) March 3, 2026
The biggest controversy right now is the potential withdrawal of Iran. If Iran withdraws, FIFA is checking Iraq as potential replacements. Also the cheapest ticket for the final at MetLife Stadium is priced at over $4,000 (£3,000) a 500% increase over the Qatar 2022 final— The Global South Reporter (@pratheepsas) March 3, 2026
This has to be the quietest, least-hyped World Cup ever. Zero buzz, no real excitement just straight-up boring vibes all around.— Nostalgic Naija Content (@NostalgicVibeNG) March 3, 2026
An African team gets to the final this year pic.twitter.com/JIqlNEhxyz— Savage sounds (@Brunostan4life) March 3, 2026
The 2026 tournament marks the most ambitious expansion in World Cup history, featuring 48 teams and matches across four time zones.