That's why Bruno is underrated — Man United star explains his captain being taken for granted
Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot believes that his club and national teammate Bruno Fernandes is underrated and is a victim of his consistency.
Fernandes had another heroic performance over the weekend, scoring and providing an assist to help the Red Devils secure a 2-1 victory, which helped Manchester United climb up to third.
What Dalot said
The Portugal international’s assist for Benjamin Šeško's winner against the Eagles was his 13th of the season, six more than the next best player on the Premier League’s assist standings, Ryan Cherki (7).
Hence, when Dalot was asked if Bruno was underrated, he answered in the affirmative, explaining that his compatriot’s consistency has led to being taken for granted.
"A little bit, I think. When you're so consistent, when you play for many years at a very high level, sometimes when you're not there for one game, people start doubting, and people start always thinking that you should do that all the time,” he said when asked if Bruno was underrated, per Goal.
“But that's the most difficult thing in football, for you to be consistent during the whole season, whether you're going to have ups and downs, but he's always a player and person who shows up all the time, and he never hides, so I think that's what this club needs."
Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes has broken David Beckham’s Premier League record as Manchester United captain scores and assists in a win over Crystal Palace.
The Portuguese playmaker has now both scored and assisted in 18 separate Premier League matches, surpassing club legend David Beckham, who achieved the feat 17 times. Fernandes now ranks third in the club’s history for games with both a goal and an assist, trailing only Wayne Rooney with 35 and Ryan Giggs with 22.