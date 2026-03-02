He has lot's to learn — Ex-Barcelona star says Super Eagles striker needs to improve

Alexis Sanchez believes that Akor Adams has the quality to improve Sevilla but emphasised that the Nigeria international needed improvement.

Former Arsenal and Barcelona forward Alexis Sánchez believes that Akor Adams had significant room for improvement after the Super Eagles striker missed a game-winning chance in El Gran Derbi.

Sanchez had a heroic outing in El Gran Derbi, scoring in the second half to kick-start Sevilla’s comeback in the derby against Real Betis, which ended in a 2-2 draw after the Heliopolitans had a 2-0 lead.

Sevilla dominated the second half and could have won the game late on, after a gilt-edge opportunity fell to Adams, but the Nigeria international fluffed his lines.

What Sanchez said

Speaking after the game, Sanchez highlighted Adams’ miss as a key point in the game, noting that they played well enough to have clinched maximum points.

“I think we could have won,” he told Sporty TV. “At the end, we had a chance with Akor, but well, I am happy for the team; from 2-0 we were able to draw 2-2. Winning the last few minutes, we could have won.

“Akor? He’s powerful and important for us. He still has a lot to learn, but he’s on the right path" 👊



Speaking specifically about the Benue-born forward, Alexis noted that he had the qualities to help Sevilla, lauding his physicality, but he said that the Nigerian had some improving to do.

​”I think he’s powerful; he has a lot to learn, but I think it’s going well. He is on a good path, and I think it is important for us to have a player who is that strong. He will help Sevilla a lot.”

