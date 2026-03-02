Advertisement

'It was worrying' — Ian Wright notices trend that could stop Arsenal from winning Premier League

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 18:12 - 02 March 2026
Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright mentions a flaw the Gunners must fix, as they push for their first league title since 2004.
Arsenal legend Ian Wright has expressed concern over how Mikel Arteta’s side close out matches, stressing that game management was integral to their title charge. 

The Gunners beat Chelsea 2-1 over the weekend to extend their league lead to five points. While they achieved victory, the game was nerve-racking towards the end, and they risked drawing the game.

Nervy finishes have been a recent trend for Arsenal, and although they escaped unscathed against Chelsea, poor game management saw them drop points against Wolves and Brentford in February.

What Wright said 

Speaking after the game, Wright highlighted Arsenal’s struggles in the closing moments of the game against Chelsea, despite the Blues having played with a man short. He emphasised the importance of calm and control, as Arsenal press for their first league title in 22 years.

"Chelsea, once they went down to 10 men, they started to play. It was worrying,” he said, per Goal. “Arsenal showing those nerves, those jittery nerves at the latter stages of games; they need to take the opportunities earlier on so they can relax at this stage. 

“They have to just win now, especially the home games. It's not going to be something that instills you with loads of confidence but it's a win.

"We're seeing in the second half of games, you can get at Arsenal. Chelsea had 10 men there, it would be nice to find out what's happening to Arsenal in the second half. 

“It comes down to 'you get the job done' and I'm happy the job is done, but I'm going to be nervous for the next game because I'm seeing that again in the second half."

