Wolves vs Liverpool preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

Locked in the midst of a fierce battle to secure Champions League football, Liverpool will be looking to avoid Premier League embarrassment against Wolverhampton Wanderers as they travel to Molineux on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wolves vs Liverpool betting tips

Both teams to score

Over 3.5 goals

Liverpool to score first

Liverpool to win

Wolves vs Liverpool preview

Congratulations to Wolves!

Advertisement

Advertisement

A run of just 1 win in their previous 27 league matches had them on probable course to become the worst team in Premier League history. However – with their shock 2-0 win over Aston Villa – that record ultimately remains safe with Derby County, who only accumulated 11 points in the 2007-08 season.

However, they are hanging on by the barest of threads, and they will need a miracle in their remaining nine games to keep their survival hopes alive. They have just 13 points, six behind 19th-placed Burnley on 19 and 14 behind Nottingham Forest at 17th.

Scratch that; they will need more than a miracle. They need divine intervention.

That said, this is probably not the best time to face Liverpool, who are coming off a big win against West Ham United and have won four out of their last five games. A win in the next game could take them to third place, as they already have a superior goal difference to Aston Villa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But while Liverpool may have beaten West Ham 5-2, the result was not reflective of their performance. The Hammers matched the Reds' two big chances, producing a near identical xG return (1.86 to Liverpool's 1.84) and claiming 51% possession at Anfield.

Despite Slot’s bemoaning of an over-reliance on set-plays this term, the Merseysiders have shown an impressive improvement at scoring from dead-ball scenarios, displaying their newfound prowess from corners by scoring from three set-pieces against West Ham.

Virgil van Dijk scores for Liverpool from a corner | Image credits: Imago

Also, while Liverpool conceded twice against West Ham, they have kept three clean sheets in their previous three outings, and have now scored at least two goals in six of their past nine contests.

Wolves vs Liverpool head-to-head

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wolves have lost 17 of their last 18 Premier League matches against Liverpool, winning the other 3-0 in February 2023 at Molineux under Julen Lopetegui. They have also lost 10 of their last 11 Premier League games against reigning champions, winning the other 2-1 against Manchester City in September 2023.

Liverpool have won 83% of their Premier League games against Wolves, winning 19 of 23 games (D2 L2). That is the best win ratio of any side to face another 20+ times in the competition’s history.

Wolves vs Liverpool team news

For the hosts, they are just one player down, with Hwang Hee-chan out with a calf injury that he sustained against Chelsea. Teenager Mateus Mane is certain to start given his strong performances in the final third, while Angel Gomes could join Joao Gomes in a double pivot following Andre's injury last time out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool will remain without Florian Wirtz, who withdrew from the 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest after feeling a back injury in the warm-up. Slot has ruled him out of both games this week, but indicated that his summer signing could be set for a return next week.

Liverpool midfielder Florian Wirtz || Image credit: Imago

Jeremie Frimpong made his comeback from injury against West Ham, and a start against Wolves could help him build his fitness ahead of the final months of the season. Their four longer-term absentees - Alexander Isak, Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo and Giovanni Leoni - all remain out.

Wolves vs Liverpool possible starting lineup

Wolves: Sa; Mosquera, S Bueno, T Gomes; Tchatchoua, A Gomes, J Gomes, H Bueno; Bellegarde, Mane; Armstrong

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool: Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Gakpo, Szoboszlai, Salah; Ekitike

Wolves vs Liverpool prediction

While there is no pressure on Wolves on Tuesday, Liverpool know that they cannot afford to drop points against the worst team in the division.

The reigning Premier League champions appear to have now discovered some much-needed fluency and so siding with them would still be the way to go.

Correct score prediction: Wolves 1-3 Liverpool

Advertisement