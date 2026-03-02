Chelsea confident of keeping Cole Palmer despite record £407m loss

Chelsea remain confident of keeping Cole Palmer despite posting a record £407m financial loss and facing Champions League uncertainty.

Chelsea remains optimistic about retaining star playmaker Cole Palmer, despite posting the largest financial loss in English football history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The West London club recorded a staggering £407 million loss for the 2024–25 financial year, raising questions about their summer transfer strategy and compliance with financial regulations.

However, according to reports from The Standard, Chelsea’s hierarchy is confident they will not be forced to offload key players to balance the books.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Champions League factor

Much could hinge on whether Chelsea secures qualification for the UEFA Champions League next season. Failure to return to Europe’s elite competition would reduce projected revenues and intensify scrutiny under financial sustainability rules.

Despite the pressure, club officials reportedly view Palmer as central to their long-term project and are determined to resist any approaches.

Since arriving at Stamford Bridge, Palmer has emerged as Chelsea’s creative heartbeat, delivering goals, assists, and match-winning performances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reports suggesting the England international is unsettled have added to the uncertainty, but internally, Chelsea are said to remain calm about the situation.