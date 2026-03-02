Real Madrid vs Getafe: Los Blancos fall to Azulones at Bernabeu for the first time since Super Eagles star's heroics

Real Madrid have suffered a home defeat to Getafe for the first time in 18 years, handing Barcelona a title boost.

Real Madrid have suffered a major blow to their title ambitions, as they were beaten 1-0 by Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The defeat marked their first home loss to the Azulones since 2008, when Ikechukwu Uche's controversial goal secured a 1-0 victory for Michael Laudrup's Getafe.

18 years on, Azulones, under Pepe Bordalas, have broken the jinx, thanks to a wonder strike from Martín Satriano in the first-half, which went unreplied for the remainder of the game.

Key match details

The match began with Real Madrid heavily dictating possession, but they were immediately met with a stuffy, determined and well-organised Getafe rearguard that absorbed the early pressure.

The hosts carved out their first clear opening when Vinícius Júnior pounced on a defensive mistake from Sebastián Boselli to burst through on goal, but the Brazilian was brilliantly thwarted by the legs of onrushing goalkeeper David Soria.

Moments later, Arda Guler executed a dazzling roulette to spin his way into the penalty area, only to see his near-post strike acrobatically tipped away by the inspired Soria.

Despite Madrid's overwhelming dominance of the ball, they lacked a clinical edge in the final third, and their profligacy was punished against the run of play in the 39th minute.

Antonio Rüdiger and Aurélien Tchouaméni failed to properly clear a hopeful cross from the right wing, allowing Mauro Arambarri to nod the ball perfectly into the path of Martin Satriano, who unleashed a sensational volley that flew past Thibaut Courtois into the roof of the net.

Trailing 1-0 at the interval, Arbeloa's side emerged for the second half with renewed urgency but grew increasingly frustrated as they repeatedly crashed into a blue defensive wall.

The mounting frustration boiled over dramatically in stoppage time when Franco Mastantuono was shown a straight red card in the 90+5th minute for aggressive dissent toward the officials, effectively ending any hopes of a late Madrid equaliser.

The numerical disadvantage was briefly evened out when Getafe's Adrian Liso received his marching orders in the 90+7th minute, but the visitors comfortably held on to their historic lead until the final whistle.

The devastating 1-0 defeat leaves Real Madrid stranded in second place with 60 points, failing to capitalise on a vital opportunity to close the gap on Barcelona and suffering consecutive domestic losses for the first time this season.

