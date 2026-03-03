Advertisement

So talented and professional - Zidane names players who are his biggest inspirations at Real Madrid

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 07:51 - 03 March 2026
Zinedine Zidane. Image: Imago
Zinedine Zidane reveals the players who were his biggest inspirations during his time as Real Madrid manager.
Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has revealed the four players who inspired him the most during his time in charge of the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid legend Zinadine Zidane and current Manchester United midfield Casemiro | Imago

The French legend, who managed Real Madrid across two trophy-laden spells between 2016 and 2021, pointed to Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modrić, Karim Benzema, and Toni Kroos as the players who consistently drove standards at the club.

What Zidane said

In an interview with L’Equipe, Zidane spoke glowingly about the quartet’s mentality and technical excellence, explaining that simply observing them in training was often enough.

The former midfielder emphasized that their professionalism set the tone for the entire squad.

He said, “When I was a coach at Real Madrid, I didn't say anything. I watched Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Karim Benzema train.

“There was nothing to say except watch; they were all so talented and professional. They never lost possession.”

During Zidane’s tenure, Real Madrid secured 11 trophies, including three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles, a historic feat that cemented the team’s place among football’s greatest sides.

