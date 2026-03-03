Lewis Hamilton DETHRONED as Highest-paid Formula 1 drivers of 2026 finally revealed

Check out the world's highest-paid Formula One drivers ahead of the 2026 season opener.

The 2026 Formula 1 season has ignited a financial arms race, with the top ten drivers commanding a staggering combined total of nearly $400 million in annual compensation.

Driven by a surge in global commercial interest and a high-stakes battle for elite talent ahead of new technical regulations, the 2026 grid features the most lucrative contracts in the history of the sport.

F1 2026 Driver Line-Up

In this article, Pulse Sports reveals the highest-paid drivers on the Formula One grid in 2026 using on-track estimates only.

From Max Verstappen’s performance-driven fortune at Red Bull to Lewis Hamilton’s record-breaking move to Ferrari, the following profiles detail the ten titans currently dominating the F1 rich list.

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) - $76 million USD

Max Verstappen is the highest-paid driver in F1 | Credit: Getty

Max Verstappen enters 2026 as the undisputed financial heavyweight of Formula 1, commanding an estimated total compensation of $76 million from on-track performances alone. His contract with Red Bull Racing, which extends through 2028, is built on a massive base salary of $65 million supplemented by approximately $11 million in performance bonuses. While the 28-year-old Dutchman may no longer be the sole reigning champion following the 2025 season, his value remains unrivalled due to his status as a four-time title winner and the cornerstone of Red Bull’s transition into its own engine era.

2. Lewis Hamilton (Scuderia Ferrari) - $60 million USD

Lewis Hamilton of Scuderia Ferrari F1 team | Credit: IMAGO

In his second year with Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton holds the second highest guaranteed base salary on the grid at $60 million. His blockbuster move to Maranello has been as much a commercial venture as a sporting one, with his total income. According to the latest Forbes reports released in late 2025, the 41-year-old British driver earned a total of $80 million over the past year. This total is comprised of $60 million in "on-field" earnings (salary and bonuses) and $20 million from off-track endorsements and business ventures. Although he faced stiff internal competition from teammate Charles Leclerc in 2025, the seven-time world champion remains the most commercially successful driver in history, with Ferrari betting on his ability to deliver an eighth world title in 2026.

3. Lando Norris (McLaren) - $57.5 million USD

Lando Norris won the 2025 Formula One World Championship Title | IMAGO

Lando Norris has skyrocketed to third on the F1 rich list, earning an estimated $57.5 million in 2026 after securing his first-ever world championship title. Driving with the prestigious number one on his car, the 26-year-old Englishman utilises a performance-heavy contract that pairs an $18 million base salary with nearly $40 million in bonuses triggered by his 2025 title and McLaren’s Constructors' Championship win.

McLaren’s strategic long-term extension through 2027 has successfully fended off interest from rivals while making Norris one of the wealthiest young athletes globally.

4. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) - $37.5 million USD

Oscar Piastri of McLaren| Credit: Getty

Oscar Piastri’s rapid ascent has translated into a massive financial windfall, with his 2026 earnings projected at $37.5 million. Following a bumper contract extension signed to ward off interest from Red Bull, the 24-year-old Australian now earns a base salary of $10 million supplemented by $27.5 million in bonuses. His deal includes "accumulator clauses" that reward his consistent podium finishes, placing him on a financial par with many established veterans and solidifying McLaren’s duo as the most expensive young pairing on the grid.

5. Charles Leclerc (Scuderia Ferrari) - $34 million USD

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc | IMAGO

Charles Leclerc remains a central figure in Ferrari’s long-term vision, earning a guaranteed $30 million to $34 million annually as of 2026. His current agreement, which runs until 2029, features a sliding scale that could see his pay reach $50 million per year by the contract's end. Beyond his Ferrari salary, the newly-wedded Frenchman has built a robust financial portfolio through high-end endorsements with brands like Richard Mille and the launch of his own ice cream brand, LEC, bringing his personal net worth to approximately $27 million.

6. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) - $26.5 million USD

Fernando Alonso | IMAGO

At 44 years old, Fernando Alonso continues to command top-tier compensation, with estimated 2026 earnings of $26.5 million. His contract with Aston Martin includes a $24 million base salary, reflecting his indispensable value to the team as they enter a new technical partnership with Honda. His longevity and technical feedback remain critical assets for Lawrence Stroll’s championship ambitions, ensuring the Spaniard remains one of the highest-paid veterans in any global sport.

7. George Russell (Mercedes) - $26 million USD

Mercedes leading driver George Russell | IMAGO

George Russell has cemented his status as the leader of the Silver Arrows, earning a total of $26 million heading into the 2026 season. Following a lucrative contract extension, his $15 million base salary is bolstered by $11 million in performance bonuses as the 28-year-old British driver spearheads Mercedes' efforts to return to the front of the pack. His new deal, which runs through 2026 with options for 2027, marks a significant milestone that places him among the sport's highest elite earners

8. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) - $13.5 million USD

Lance Stroll maintains his position in the upper-middle tier of the grid’s earners, with an estimated total compensation of $13.5 million for 2026. His package consists of a $12 million base salary and approximately $1.5 million in performance-related bonuses. Despite ongoing debate regarding his seat, Stroll’s integration within Aston Martin’s long-term development structure continues to provide him with a salary that exceeds several of his more experienced peers.

9. Carlos Sainz (Williams) - $13 million USD

Williams Racing driver Carlos Sainz | IMAGO

Following his high-profile move to Grove, Carlos Sainz earns an estimated $13 million in 2026 as the flagship driver for Williams Racing. The 31-year-old's contract includes a $10 million base salary and $3 million in bonuses, a premium Williams paid to secure a race-winning talent to lead their resurgence. Sainz’s presence has provided the team with the veteran stability needed to navigate the 2026 regulation changes, maintaining his market value even after the Spaniard's departure from Ferrari.

10. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) - $12.5 million USD

Mercedes prodigy Kimi Antonelli | IMAGO

