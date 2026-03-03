Advertisement

West Ham coach bans Adama Traoré from weightlifting

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 12:27 - 03 March 2026
West Ham manager Nuno Espírito Santo said he has told Adama Traoré to avoid lifting weights.
Advertisement

West Ham United manager Nuno Espírito Santo has revealed he has instructed winger Adama Traoré to stay out of the gym and avoid lifting weights.

Advertisement

Traoré, who joined West Ham United from Fulham in January, is widely known for his muscular build and explosive pace.

What Nuno said

Advertisement

Having previously worked with him at Wolves, Nuno believes additional weight training would be unnecessary, insisting the player’s natural physique is already more than sufficient.

Speaking ahead of West Ham’s trip to Fulham, the Portuguese coach pointed to genetics as the reason behind Traoré’s physical frame.

He said, “It's incredible, it's genetics. But his genetics has been like this for some time now, and he should avoid the gym.

Advertisement

“I've told him to stay out of the gym. It's one of the things that I think he needs to realise. It's enough weight that he carries. He'll do prevention work, but he's not in there lifting weights.

“He spends hours in the gym; we have to get weight on him. He's the one who needs some muscle; it's the other way around.”

Despite limiting his gym work, Nuno was full of praise for Traoré’s qualities on the pitch.

“Traoré's unique. There are not many players in world football with his ability, pace and skills in one-v-one situations,” he added.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Cristiano Ronaldo and family REPORTEDLY escape Saudi Arabia as Iranian drones target US Embassy in Riyadh
Football
03.03.2026
Cristiano Ronaldo and family REPORTEDLY escape Saudi Arabia as Iranian drones target US Embassy in Riyadh
Aston Villa taking on Chelsea | Image credits: Imago
Match Previews
03.03.2026
Aston Villa vs Chelsea preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head
West Ham coach bans Adama Traoré from weightlifting
Premier League
03.03.2026
West Ham coach bans Adama Traoré from weightlifting
You are not safe - Former Chelsea star warns Liam Rosenior
Premier League
03.03.2026
You are not safe - Former Chelsea star warns Liam Rosenior
Lewis Hamilton DETHRONED as Highest-paid Formula 1 drivers of 2026 finally revealed
Motorsports
03.03.2026
Lewis Hamilton DETHRONED as Highest-paid Formula 1 drivers of 2026 finally revealed
'They don't have Osimhen' — Pundit claims Liverpool’s €300m attack is inferior to Galatasaray star
Football
03.03.2026
'They don't have Osimhen' — Pundit claims Liverpool’s €300m attack is inferior to Galatasaray star