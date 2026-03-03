West Ham coach bans Adama Traoré from weightlifting

West Ham manager Nuno Espírito Santo said he has told Adama Traoré to avoid lifting weights.

West Ham United manager Nuno Espírito Santo has revealed he has instructed winger Adama Traoré to stay out of the gym and avoid lifting weights.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Traoré, who joined West Ham United from Fulham in January, is widely known for his muscular build and explosive pace.

What Nuno said

Advertisement

Advertisement

Having previously worked with him at Wolves, Nuno believes additional weight training would be unnecessary, insisting the player’s natural physique is already more than sufficient.

Speaking ahead of West Ham’s trip to Fulham, the Portuguese coach pointed to genetics as the reason behind Traoré’s physical frame.

He said, “It's incredible, it's genetics. But his genetics has been like this for some time now, and he should avoid the gym.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I've told him to stay out of the gym. It's one of the things that I think he needs to realise. It's enough weight that he carries. He'll do prevention work, but he's not in there lifting weights.

“He spends hours in the gym; we have to get weight on him. He's the one who needs some muscle; it's the other way around.”

Despite limiting his gym work, Nuno was full of praise for Traoré’s qualities on the pitch.

“Traoré's unique. There are not many players in world football with his ability, pace and skills in one-v-one situations,” he added.

Advertisement