Cristiano Ronaldo and family REPORTEDLY escape Saudi Arabia as Iranian drones target US Embassy in Riyadh

Cristiano Ronaldo's ₦80 billion private jet departed Riyadh for Madrid overnight on March 2, 2026, amid escalating attacks in the Iran-US conflict, with reports indicating the Al Nassr star and his family fled the region for safety.

According to The Sun and Daily Mail, the Bombardier Global Express, emblazoned with Ronaldo's CR7 logo, left around 8:00 PM local time, navigating over Egypt and the Mediterranean to avoid active conflict zones, landing in the Spanish capital after a nearly seven-hour flight.

Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo | IMAGO

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Bombardier Global Express | Instagram

Ronaldo, who earns over $270 million annually from his Al Nassr contract, resides in Riyadh with his longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez (32) and their five children.

What we know so far

According to reports, Ronaldo, Rodriguez, and their children all made their escape to Madrid as bombs rained down on the US embassy.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez | Instagram

However, other sources note that while the jet's departure suggests Ronaldo may have fled, there is no official confirmation that he or his family were aboard, though safety concerns amid the violence are widely cited.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Bombardier Global Express | Instagram

The jet, recently used by Rodriguez for a Milan trip, allows the family flexibility during crises. Flight tracking data from Flightradar24 confirmed the aircraft's path, departing at approximately 9:00 PM Riyadh time (7:00 PM WAT) and arriving early Tuesday, March 3.

Credit: Flightradar24

The escape coincides with Iranian drone strikes on the US embassy in Riyadh, causing a limited fire and minor damage, as per the Saudi Defence Ministry. Iranian media claimed additional hits on a command building in Bahrain.

The conflict, now in its fourth day, has seen explosions in multiple Gulf cities, prompting US evacuation advisories for over a dozen countries. Commercial flights are grounded, but private jets like Ronaldo's enable swift exits, with chartering costs in Dubai soaring as the ultra-rich flee.

Disruptions to Al Nassr and Ronaldo's season

Cristiano Ronaldo. Image: Imago

Ronaldo is currently nursing a muscle injury from Al Nassr's 3-1 victory over Al Fahya on February 28, casting doubt on his participation in upcoming matches.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has postponed all West Region games in the Champions League Elite and Two, including Al Nassr's quarter-final against Al-Wasl scheduled for March 4 in Dubai.

This halt affects Al Nassr's Saudi Pro League title chase, where they remain contenders.

While Ronaldo has not commented on abandoning his $275 million contract, the incident highlights vulnerabilities in high-profile Saudi deals, potentially signaling the security risks. Also, past reports of players like Jordan Henderson fleeing Saudi due to heat and low attendances add context to the league's challenges

